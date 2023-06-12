Electric Playhouse goes crowdfunding: A win-win for all

Electric Playhouse was born out of a simple idea to bring people together through shared, immersive, and interactive digital experiences. To fans of “Star Trek,” we’re crafting our own version of the Holodeck — a digital playground where reality and imagination blend seamlessly. Each visit transforms into a unique adventure, brimming with discovery, joy, and playful experiences suitable for all ages.

As an Albuquerque based startup, we would not be where we are today without the support of many — people throughout the community, dozens of our investors, and business partners like the New Mexico Angels — who have supported us on this exciting journey.

Now, as we stand on the cusp of a thrilling expansion into Las Vegas, I’m excited to share our next step to tap into the power of the crowd to advance our capital efforts — through crowdfunding. It’s a move that not only finances our growth, but also furthers our mission of creating a community around shared experiences.

Crowdfunding flips the script on traditional investment. Unlike the usual models that require sizable checks and financial accreditations from institutions and verified wealthy people, crowdfunding platforms like WeFunder break down these barriers, allowing anyone to back a company’s growth journey, for as little as $100.

While every business is unique, we were drawn to crowdfunding for the following reasons:

Easy to Invest: Crowdfunding platforms allow anyone to invest in a company, breaking down the barriers typically associated with most investment models. This allows businesses to tap into a larger and wider pool of potential investors.

Community Building: Crowdfunding campaigns often help businesses build a community of engaged and invested supporters, creating a loyal customer base even before the product or service is launched.

Brand Awareness: The public nature of crowdfunding campaigns generates buzz, and buzz builds brand awareness, attracting potential customers and investors.

Strengthening Customer Relationships: When customers become investors, they feel a part of the journey. This involvement deepens the relationship between business and consumer.

From an operational standpoint, crowdfunding today simplifies investor representation for the company in ownership, expressed by what is called the ‘cap table’. The company does not have to manage hundreds or even thousands of individual investors separately. Crowdfunded investments are consolidated into one line on the balance sheet. This legal entity holds the investment on behalf of all participants. This method ensures the cap table stays clean and manageable, and that corporate actions and communication processes remain streamlined — the company can readily communicate to all of its investors through the crowdfunding platform.

Our move toward crowdfunding wasn’t solely a financial decision. It was a nod to our countless fans who have expressed their desire to be a part of the Electric Playhouse story. Moreover, as we expand and succeed on a larger scale, we’re simultaneously investing back into New Mexico. Our growth inevitably sparks more job opportunities at our Albuquerque headquarters, thereby stimulating local economic growth.

Planning your own crowdfunding campaign? It’s good to remember that the process can take several months, and budgeting for marketing and promotion is crucial. Also, take the time to explore the numerous crowdfunding platforms available, each with their unique advantages and characteristics.

Crowdfunding is not just about raising capital — it’s about building a community that shares in your vision, success, and growth. It’s an invitation to embark on an exciting journey together.

Brandon Garrett, AIA, is co-founder and CEO of Electric Playhouse See: https://wefunder.com/electric.playhouse/

Editor’s Note: New Mexico Angels’ members, investors and start-up owners submit occasional columns on economic development and start-up opportunities in the state. The Angels unite individual investors to pool their resources, providing seed and early-stage capital to startup companies.