 Dwight Yoakam sets Sept. 2 show in Rio Rancho - Albuquerque Journal

Dwight Yoakam sets Sept. 2 show in Rio Rancho

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Grammy winner Dwight Yoakam will perform in Rio Rancho on Sept. 2. (Courtesy of Rio Rancho Events Center)

The ‘Honky Tonk Man’ is coming to Rio Rancho.

Grammy winner Dwight Yoakam is set to bring his live show to the Rio Rancho Events Center on Sept. 2.

Tickets will be available at the Rio Rancho Events Center Box Office and ticketmaster.com beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16. Tickets range from $65-$155.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide.

He has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10.

Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10.

Yoakam’s self-curated SiriusXM channel, titled Dwight Yoakam and The Bakersfield Beat ‘Where Country Went Mod’ launched in April 2018. The channel celebrates the Bakersfield sound and those whom it has inspired. Guests have boasted the likes of Post Malone, Lukas Nelson, Beck, Chris Hillman, Jakob Dylan, Mike Nesmith and Mickey Dolans, Dave Alvin, and Jackie DeShannon, among others.

In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a formidable film and television actor who has appeared in over 40 feature films, including “Sling Blade” and “Panic Room.”

Most recently he was on the big screen in Clint Eastwood’s latest film, “Cry Macho,” which filmed in New Mexico. He also had a song in the NM-filmed “The Astronaut’s Farmer.”

