Albuquerque police make arrest in 2020 homicide

Albuquerque police last week arrested a man on suspicion of shooting and killing another man in a smoke shop’s parking lot in the early morning hours of July 12, 2020.

Even though police identified a person of interest within months, the detective originally assigned to the case left the unit and there were pauses in the investigation for various reasons and the case lingered for almost three years, according to a 35-page criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Roman Cerna, 27, was booked into jail on Friday night in connection with the death of Chance Elkshoulder, 23, who was fatally wounded in the parking lot of the Dank Smoke Shop, Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said in a news release.

Elkshoulder’s sister had taken him to the shop to buy cigarettes. When he was walking out, it appeared that a suspect in dark clothing next to a motorcycle called over Elkshoulder to another area of the parking lot, according to the complaint.

“So it seemed friendly,” Sylvia Elkshoulder told police in an interview, according to the complaint. “Moments later he just shot my brother, and he got on his motorcycle and left.”

Witnesses and smoke shop employees flocked to Elkshoulder after the shooting. He was loaded into his sister’s car, who drove him to a local hospital where he died, according to the complaint.

The complaint doesn’t say if police determined a motive behind the shooting.

In late 2020, a Crime Stoppers bulletin was put out on the case. Originally, police got a tip another man was involved in the shooting, but the original detective ultimately cleared that suspect.

In early 2021, several people related to Cerna’s child’s mother said it appeared Cerna was depicted in the images, which were taken from surveillance videos and released through a Crimestopper bulletin. He was quickly identified by police as a person of interest but few interviews or other work in the case happened in 2021. By February 2022, the original detective had left the homicide unit, according to the complaint.

Albuquerque Police Department command staff in late February 2022 told another detective that the case needed to be brought to completion.

The detective reviewed all the original evidence and determined Cerna had a “distinct hairline” that was reflected in the surveillance videos. A witness who knew Cerna reviewed the footage and said she was “95%” certain he was the man in the images.

Facebook messages reviewed by police showed that Cerna contacted friends in the middle of the night shortly after the shooting. He talked about leaving town and not returning, including references to police being after him, according to the complaint. Police said in the complaint that the messages also show Cerna drove to Phoenix in what appeared to be a spur-of-the-moment trip just days after the shooting.

Prosecutors with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office have filed a motion to detain Cerna until his trial. It wasn’t clear Monday if he has an attorney.

“The defendant killed the victim and fled,” prosecutors wrote in the motion. “It is clear that human life holds no value to this defendant.”