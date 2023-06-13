Editorial: Rule allows BLM to better balance conservation, O&G

Managing public lands has always been a contentious balancing act, with competing interests seeking to utilize publicly owned lands for everything from recreation and cattle grazing to mining and oil and gas extraction.

Striking the right balance has historically been volatile in the West, and in New Mexico in particular, where oil production has risen to second highest in the nation, thanks to the industry’s heavy reliance on accessing public lands, particularly lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, the largest land manager in the state.

Although the BLM has had a multiple-use and sustained yield mission, environmental stewardship has often taken a back seat to mining, oil and gas exploration and other development over the BLM’s 80-year history, and we have the land scars in New Mexico to show for it.

A proposed BLM rule would level the scales while allowing all current BLM leases and permits to continue.

The rule under consideration would permit the federal agency to lease land to groups for conservation, just as it leases land for livestock grazing or oil extraction. A conservation lease could be used to restore animal habitat or help compensate for development of other public lands. They would expire just as other land use leases expire.

Advocates for the oil and gas industry have concerns about the BLM elevating conservation over development, noting federal law already provides significant protection for sensitive lands and ecosystems. But considering fossil fuels are a finite resource, and especially in a time of climate crisis, we need to do more to save endangered lands and ecosystems for future generations. Judicious land conservation can accomplish that.

And it is important to note the proposed rule doesn’t elevate land conservation over development. It merely levels the playing field.

“By putting conservation on an equal footing with other uses, the proposal would help guide responsible development while safeguarding important places for the millions of people who visit public lands every year to hike, hunt, camp, fish, and more,” states the BLM’s website. That will encourage the BLM to better protect intact landscapes and apply land health standards in its decision making. The proposed rule would make Areas of Critical Environmental Concern the primary designation for protecting important natural, cultural and science resources.

That includes:

• Otero Mesa in southern New Mexico — the largest remaining Chihuahuan desert grassland of its kind in the United States and home to 200 bird species, native pronghorn antelope and other wildlife.

• Greater Chaco Canyon in northwestern New Mexico. Land within the Chaco Culture National Historical Park is already protected, but the rule could protect land and archaeological sites outside park boundaries.

Currently, just 11% of BLM land in New Mexico is protected. Eighty-eight percent is open to oil and gas development. Thirty-two percent of BLM-managed lands in New Mexico — 4.3 million acres — are currently under lease for oil and gas development.

The BLM needs to better balance its portfolio without killing the goose that delivers our golden eggs of oil and gas that have become central to the state’s economy. It’s possible to do both on BLM’s 13.5 million acres in New Mexico. In fact, under the proposed rule, BLM could issues leases on the same tract for both conservation and oil and gas. One leasee could work hand in hand with another.

The public has until June 20 to weigh in on the proposal. To read or comment on the proposed rule, visit regulations.gov, scroll down and click on the Bureau of Land Management box for conservation and land management.

New Mexicans should support the rule and give BLM the ability to deliver on its multiple-use mandate in a time of climate crisis. It’s time we place the same emphasis on land conservation that we have on energy development. Conservation is a productive use of public lands. We can, and should, do both.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.