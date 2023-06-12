Rio Rancho woman who went blind, regained sight gains national attention

Sophie Corah prepares for eye surgery. (Courtesy Sophie Corah)

Sophie Corah attended the University of New Mexico after graduating from Rio Rancho High School. On the last day of her freshman year at UNM in May 2017, she woke up, and everything was blurry. A few months later Corah was blind.

Two years later, Corah underwent pricey surgeries and now has 20/20 vision.

Her story gained a large social media following, and she was in New York recently recording an episode of the Tamron Hall Show, which aired earlier this month.

Corah’s blindness was caused by keratoconus, a condition that causes the cornea to be unable to hold its round shape. It impacted her mentally and emotionally.

“I think that was pretty intense period of denial and depression. I mean, the entire way that I interacted with the world was different simply because I went blind so quickly,” Corah said.

Sophie and Christian Corah. (Courtesy Sophie Corah).

She eventually landed at Adams State in Colorado, where she made some new friends, including Christian Corah. The two instantly hit it off and would later marry.

Read the full story about how Christian Corah and his mother helped Sophie discover a surgery that would allow her to see again and how Sophie reconnected with Christian post surgery at rrobserver.com.