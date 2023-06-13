Talk of the Town: City government, panhandlers, APD shootings and rental prices

Keep mayor-council format

I OPPOSE changing the form of Albuquerque’s government from mayor-council-(chief administrator officer) to commission-manager. As you consider the arguments, my neighbors, I urge you to visit a council meeting on a Monday night. The schedule can be found at cabq.gov/council/events.

If you wish to speak, you must first register online or by calling the council office before the meeting, (505) 768-3100. Meetings start at 5:30 p.m., but public comments may not be heard until after the 30-minute dinner break, possibly after 8 p.m. In my experience, few people speak to the council, which used to hear public comments at the start of the meeting.

Also, you may get to hear a councilor yell at CAO Lawrence Rael about an issue, which this councilor does regularly. I find this behavior uncivil.

The councilors who favor the change in city government want to get rid of the mayor and CAO so the council, and the city manager it hires, can run the city themselves. In short, this is a power play that is possibly partisan, given the shift in the council’s political affiliations.

I hope readers will review the arguments against this change in the Sunday Journal editorial on May 21; the op-ed it cites by UNM Professor Tim Krebs on May 18; and the comments of former mayors Dave Rusk, Marty Chavez and Jim Baca in recent news articles about the proposed change.

Dianne Layden, Albuquerque

Panhandlers scapegoated

THE CITY leaders are blaming the homeless panhandlers for a majority of the pedestrian deaths in Albuquerque. To my knowledge, most pedestrian deaths occur at night by people not being in well-lighted areas, not in crosswalks and wearing dark clothing.

In my opinion, panhandlers are being made scapegoats as a means to stop panhandling.

Raymond Richard Hanson, Albuquerque

APD killings demand firing

I AM an author of the leading treatise, Police Misconduct: Law and Litigation, a founder and former president of the National Police Accountability Project, and a resident of Albuquerque. I have litigated and written about excessive use of force by police for over 50 years. Whether it violates the Constitution to shoot and kill an unarmed mentally disturbed man holding only a nail file, while surrounded by officers, is not a close question. Clearly it does. The detective and sergeant from Internal Affairs, the External Investigation Team, and the Civilian Oversight Agency recognized this. The chain of command and high-ranking officials overruled them and found it was consistent with the police department’s policy. Two conclusions flow from this. First, if this shooting was within policy, the department’s policy itself is unconstitutional. Second, the officers in the chain of command and the high-ranking officials who support that policy should immediately be relieved of their responsibilities.

This is a major scandal, shocking and thoroughly unacceptable. Police killings of civilians continue to be a national epidemic. Justifying them based on imaginary and overblown claims that officers feared for their own lives has become a cruel cliché. Accepting such phony claims undermines the brave officers who face real dangers and puts innocent civilians at risk, based on their race, sexual orientation or mental status. It must stop, and the Albuquerque officials who refuse to stop it must be replaced.

Michael Avery, Professor Emeritus, Suffolk University School of Law, Albuquerque

Restore museum funds

HERE’S HOPING the City Council will have a change of heart regarding the Albuquerque Museum and particularly the San Ysidro Home in Corrales.

I had the good fortune to be a volunteer at the Corrales home and saw the work of the volunteers who bring the story of earlier days to so many visitors, including many Albuquerque schoolchildren and adult visitors as well. The children enter another world when they arrive at the Guterrez/Minge House and enjoy a tour with hands-on activities in a “living” home and grounds. Let’s hope the roof gets repaired and the Albuquerque Museum has its share, too.

Mary Kay Stein, Albuquerque

Rental prices are predatory

I FEEL as though I am writing on behalf of many in Albuquerque — and much of the country — when I ask, “Is anyone going to address the cost of housing?” I am a 41-year-old female working as a therapist at a crisis center. My income is considered appropriate for my location, degree, occupation and licensure level. The rent for my apartment is now over half my monthly income.

I guess that I should consider myself lucky, as I work daily with folks trying to afford housing and being priced out of rentals that they have lived in for years. This trend is not sustainable. In my experience, rental prices do not usually fall like we see in the housing market. I see day in and day out how it affects people. It’s like they are drowning and instead of help, they are experiencing more and more water poured on top of them.

Apartment complexes are the worst because not only are they upping the rent prices substantially, but many also tack on fees for any and everything they can come up with. I have a co-worker who lived in a complex here in town that would not allow tenants to throw away their own garbage. Rather, they had to leave it outside their door for the assigned apartment employee to throw away on certain days. This was inconvenient, smelly, and just plain ridiculous. Tenants were then charged an involuntary disposal fee on top of the garbage/water fee they were already paying.

This housing situation has become predatory. Something has to give here because people are reaching a breaking point.

Emily Melancon, Albuquerque

Los Compadres found ring

ON TUESDAY, June 6, my daughter, granddaughter, husband and I had lunch at Los Compadres Family Restaurant on Central Avenue. I had my engagement and wedding rings tucked away in my purse as I took them off to apply lotion to my hands. They evidently fell out.

When we got home, I noticed they were not in my purse, so we traced back our steps and ended up at Los Compadres — and the wonderful staff and management found my rings! I attempted to give them a reward, but they emphatically refused. I want to publicly thank them for their kindness and trustworthiness. These are the kind of people that make Albuquerque a great city to live in.

Judy Ewing, Albuquerque

Vote for students not union

ALBUQUERQUE TEACHERS Federation (ATF) supports those who support ATF – not the kids.

It falsely claims on its website the majority of current school board members are “dedicated to union busting” and are seeking the “dissolution of APS and its Unions.” This is an unfair misrepresentation of the school board members. It is bullying and deceptive.

I asked a current Albuquerque Public Schools board member what she thinks the main focus of education in Albuquerque should be, and she said, “Student outcome. It’s supposed to be about the kids, not the adults.”

But ATF never mentions student outcome. Their time is spent touting “progressive unionism” and furthering its cause by endorsing union-minded school board candidates vs. student-minded candidates. …

The union has a purpose: fighting for educators’ rights, including fair working conditions, pay equity and access to various benefits. But while ATF purports fighting for the rights of students, it concerns itself more with advancing the causes of social justice. While it ceaselessly fights for social issues, it doesn’t get around to addressing academic issues. ATF has proven its biggest fight is for its own existence.

For years now, ATF has exerted its power over the school system, all while New Mexico’s ranking decreased. New Mexico now ranks 51st in student success. What will it take to realize we have to focus on academics?

This November, we will be voting for three APS school board members, in Districts 1, 2 and 4. How will we vote? For the union or for the kids?

Ray Barnes, Albuquerque

Housing Forward is no fix

A FEW years ago when we found the Integrated Development Ordinance (IDO) for the city of Albuquerque — through a poorly designed apartment complex in the middle of a single-family community — essentially eliminated a neighborhood community’s input, we moved out of the city (though the post office still says our county address is in the city).

Mayor Keller’s guest column in the June 4 Sunday Journal, based on many citizens’ experience with the IDO and evidently his opinion, is flawed. First, we keep hearing “there is a shortage of as many as 30,000 housing units for our fellow residents.” If this is the case, where are all the 30,000 Albuquerqueans? Are they entirely the homeless population? … Is it predicted population growth? The number seems to manufactured, likely by developers, to fast-track development, which the IDO we know allows, with little community input. Furthermore, according to the 2020 census, New Mexico hardly grew at all. Where are all these 30,000 citizens?

The IDO, written during the previous administration was, as we found during legal issues with the development mentioned above, mainly written by developers/builders and their attorneys (who believed) the neighborhood associations just had “too much control.” Now developers get nearly anything they want, traffic, parking, hydrology, height limits be damned, again with nothing the citizens can say about it. Keller’s comment that “cities around us … are overextended, being swallowed by their problems” is the future of Albuquerque if Housing Forward is allowed and the IDO continues to trample citizens’ communities. …

Michael S. Shackley, Albuquerque