Green chiles into bioplastics? New Mexico students place 4th at international science fair

By Katie Langford / For the Journal

From left, New Mexico Military Institute Cadets Evan Kennedy, Lucas Tang, Isaac Armenta-Perez, Steven Xu and Sylvia Xu at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas last month. (Courtesy New Mexico Military Institute)

Three high school students at the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell created a biodegradable, pest-repellent bioplastic for use in farming by combining ingredients often found at farmers markets, including the chaff left over from roasting green chiles.

Evan Kennedy, 11th grade, Lucas Tang, 9th grade and Isaac Armenta-Perez, 11th grade won fourth place in the International Science and Engineering Fair’s plant sciences category last month in Dallas for their invention, a compostable bioplastic that acts as weed barrier and pest repellent in farming.

While farmers often use sheets of black plastic mulch on their fields that degrade after a year or so, Kennedy, Tang and Armenta-Perez designed an alternative that doesn’t break down into microplastics or end up in landfills. Their compostable bioplastic is made from green chile chaff, purple cabbage juice, cayenne pepper powder, cornstarch, vinegar and food-grade glycerin.

NMMI students Steven Xu, 10th grade and Sylvia Xu, 9th grade also competed in Dallas with their invention of a system to compost plastic by using volcanic lime and montmorillonite clay.

The two NMMI teams earned spots at the International Science and Engineering Fair, a competition among 1,300 students from around the world, because each placed in the top three at the state science fair.

“We put a lot of hard work and hours into this project and definitely thought it was a good project, but there were a lot of good projects there,” Kennedy said.

The students started thinking they might be one of the top teams at the event because all five of the competition’s judges reviewed their project, said Maj. Demvia Maslian, assistant professor of sciences and faculty advisor to the school’s STEM Club.

This is only the second time NMMI students have attended the international competition, and the group was shocked to take fourth place.

“I screamed at the top of my voice when their names were called (as winners,)” Maslian said.

NMMI enrolls nearly 1,000 cadets in high school and junior college and offers preparation programs for students who want to attend a military academy or enlist after graduation.

The initial bioplastic Kennedy, Tang and Armenta-Perez entered into the New Mexico Governor’s STEM Challenge and the state science fair only used green chile chaff as an additive. The chaff serves two purposes: it tints the plastic so that less light gets to the soil, which prevents weeds from growing, and it contains capsaicin, the “heat” in chiles that deters insects and other pests.

The team later decided to add purple cabbage juice, which contains pest-repellent glucosinolates, and even more capsaicinoids from cayenne pepper powder.

“Our project after the STEM challenge was not ready to go to ISEF and needed a lot of work,” Kennedy said. “We started brainstorming different ideas of what we could add to it and how we could make it better and did lots of research into different types of studies and articles, which is how we realized we could use the cayenne pepper powder and purple cabbage juice and add it to the bioplastic to make it even better.”

There was also plenty of trial and error when figuring out the right ratio of ingredients and “cook time” for the bioplastic, Kennedy said, because different factors can change how hard or brittle the material is and how long it lasts before composting.

“By using different combinations of the ingredients, we believe we can have it set for specific degradation times, like an entire farming season, a couple of months or a couple of weeks,” he said.

Steven Xu and Sylvia Xu’s project was based on research that an enzyme from decomposing bodies could degrade plastic.

The duo researched additives that could have a similar effect and found that lime and montmorillonite clay could successfully compost a plastic bag over 12 weeks.

Steven Xu said going forward, he wants to find the funding needed to conduct more tests on the composting process and to try the process in a more controlled environment to provide better data on the process.

The students are now brainstorming their projects for next year and hope to return to ISEF and place even higher in the competition.

“We experienced being fourth place, and now we want to experience being first,” Kennedy said.

