Hello 90-degree highs, it’s been awhile. Here’s a look at the week’s forecast for Albuquerque

Monsoon season begins this week in New Mexico.

With added moisture and rainy weather from the east these past few weeks, locals have already been enjoying what meteorologist Annette Monkry from the National Weather Service’s Albuquerque office called “a preview” of what’s to come.

The monsoon season typically ranges from June 15 to Sept. 30, bringing afternoon showers, thunderstorms and flooding, Monkry said. This year it has yet to hit 90 degrees in the Albuquerque area.

Last year the Albuquerque area hit 92 degrees on May 15 – a week sooner than the earliest average would predict, according to the National Weather Service. That early heat accompanied a devastating fire season. That included the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire, which ranged across 341,735 acres and destroyed more than 900 structure – the largest wildfire in New Mexico history.

After an early start to both high temperatures and the wildfire season last year, this spring’s cooler temperatures are a relief. But they won’t last.

According to the NWS weekly forecast, Albuquerque is expected to reach a high of 90 degrees Wednesday. After that, temperatures are expected to steadily climb, reaching 96 degrees by Monday, Juneteenth.

As the monsoon season starts in earnest in coming weeks, NWS officials are using Monsoon Awareness Week, which began Monday, to educate people about the dangers of heavy, sudden rains, thunderstorms and flooding. NWS offices across the Southwest are posting educational videos at the NWSAlbuquerque YouTube channel throughout the week.

“Despite the desert environment of the Land of Enchantment, statistics indicate that significant weather events associated with the Monsoon are responsible for property damage, injuries and fatalities across the state every single year,” the NWS website said.

Weekly Weather Forecast

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87; Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90; South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92; Breezy

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 93

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95

Juneteenth (Monday): Sunny, with a high near 96

Source: National Weather Service