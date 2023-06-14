Pitching In: Public Service Company of New Mexico donates tablets for Isleta students

PNM donates tablets for Isleta students

Public Service Company of New Mexico has donated 40 tablets to Isleta Department of Education to support education efforts for children of the pueblo, according to a news release.

“We are proud to support the Pueblo of Isleta Department of Education in their efforts to provide educational resources to teach and maintain their Tiwa language,” said Don Tarry, PNM president, in a statement. “PNM is committed to collaborating with communities to help create a better future for all.”

The donation is an effort to help children retain indigenous languages, of which only 20 of an estimated 300 original languages is still widely spoken by children, the release said.

Low-income housing tax credits awarded

The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority awarded $53 million in low income housing tax credits, or LIHTC, last month to fund the construction and renovation of affordable housing units, according to a news release.

This funding will benefit five housing projects and create a total of 281 affordable rental units across Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Sandoval counties.

“LIHTC funding supports projects that help address housing needs throughout the state.” MFA Director and Chief Executive Officer Isidoro Hernandez said in a statement, “It will allow greater stability, health, and wellness for families and economic growth for communities across New Mexico.”

According to a 2022 statewide housing study funded by the MFA, there’s a shortage of 32,000 affordable rental units which are needed by low income New Mexicans.

