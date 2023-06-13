Reasons to celebrate Albuquerque area’s business picture

Doughnut town

Turns out that Albuquerque and New Mexico have plenty of positives in place to attract new business and new hires. That’s according to the annual report released this past week by the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance and real estate giant CBRE on Tuesday.

The report is meant to attract out-of-state businesses and talent to Albuquerque, which has had some underlying issues — like homelessness — that have more or less dominated the conversation. But they are plenty of reasons for the city to hold its head high, too many to fill this space.

Here are some top points of the study:

• The metro area has a very diverse labor force, with about 60% identifying as persons of color, which puts the area in the top 10 across the country.

• For metro areas with populations between 500,000 and 1 million, the Albuquerque metro area ranks No. 1 for female aerospace engineers and operation technicians

• The metro area ranks second for both female mechanical engineering technicians and industrial production managers, according to the report.

• New Mexico ranks in the top 10 for Black entrepreneurs.

• Albuquerque has a large number of residents with graduate degrees, roughly 34% — and that’s huge.

Read reporter Matthew Narvaiz’s story on the inside for the details.

They’ve been long, noticeable lines outside a couple popular businesses recently. The reason is openings and closings.

Rebel Donut is closing its doors Thursday and the announcement last week sent fans running to the Coors Boulevard location to rekindle memories and stock up on some treats.

Albuquerque has all the ingredients to qualify as a doughnut town, much like its reputation as a hot-air balloon town. Doughnuts have been flying here in their own way — off the shelves.

The other long queue that’s been going on for days is outside the newly opened Raising Cane’s. The chain inaugurated its first Albuquerque restaurant on May 9 at San Mateo NE and Montgomery boulevards and its second on June 6 on Wyoming Boulevard. Its specialty: chicken fingers.

New reporter

A warm welcome to our new reporter Cathy Cook, a Las Cruces native who recently led coverage at our sister paper El Defensor Chieftain. Cathy is taking charge of retail, commercial estate and tourism coverage from writer Alaina Mencinger, who heads to the Journal’s metro desk.

Markets

The bulls are back on Wall Street. To some, Friday’s headlines are a clarion call, to others a fuzzy concept. What it comes down to is the market is trading higher, driven by the tech-heavy S&P. A day after the declaration, the naysayers weighed in, throwing cold water on the headlines. Their general arguments: it’s already been a bull market, or it’s too volatile to be one, and it won’t last.

Analyst James Deporre on realmoney.thestreet.com summed it up this way:

“The point here is that a 20% move may be nothing more than just normal volatility. While it definitely is possible that the recent trend in the various indexes will continue, there isn’t any statistical basis for that belief.”

jleacock@abqjournal.com