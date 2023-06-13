 Ukraine official says Russian missile attack on Zelenskyy's hometown kills at least 3, wounds dozens - Albuquerque Journal

Ukraine official says Russian missile attack on Zelenskyy’s hometown kills at least 3, wounds dozens

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A regional governor says at least three people were killed and 25 wounded after missiles hit civilian buildings in an overnight attack in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.

Gov. Serhiy Lysak of the Dnipropetrovsk region said the strike involving cruise missiles hit a five-story residential building early Tuesday and the area was engulfed in fire. He said in a Telegram post that people were trapped under the rubble and rescue operations were ongoing.

The mayor of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, also reported that seven people were feared trapped under the rubble with rescue efforts ongoing. He later raised the death toll in the attack to at least six people killed in a message shared on Telegram.

The devastation in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown is the latest bloodshed in Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its 16th month, as Ukrainian forces are mounting counteroffensive operations using Western-supplied firepower to try to drive out the Russians.

Images from the scene relayed by Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel showed firefighters battling the blaze as pockets of fire poked through multiple broken windows of a building. Charred and damaged vehicles littered the nearby ground.

“More terrorist missiles,” he wrote on the social app. “Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people.”

The aerial assault was the latest barrage of strikes by Russian forces that targeted various parts of Ukraine overnight. That included Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which was attacked with Iranian-made Shahed drones and the surrounding region was shelled, local Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said Tuesday on Telegram. He reported that shelling wounded two civilians — a 33-year-old man and 44-year-old woman — in the town of Shevchenkove, southeast of Kharkiv.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, separately reported early Tuesday that the drone strike damaged a utilities business and a warehouse in the city’s northeast. Neither Terekhov nor Syniehubov referenced any casualties within Kharkiv.

The Kyiv military administration reported that the capital came under fire as well on Tuesday, but the incoming missiles were destroyed by air defenses and there were no immediate reports of any casualties there.

A day earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said the country’s troops recaptured a total of seven villages spanning 90 square kilometers (35 square miles) over the past week — small successes in the early phases of a counteroffensive.

Russian officials did not confirm those Ukrainian gains, which were impossible to verify and could be reversed in the to-and-fro of war.

The advance amounted to only small bits of territory and underscored the difficulty of the battle ahead for Ukrainian forces, who will have to fight meter by meter to regain the roughly one-fifth of their country under Russian occupation.

Home » AP Feeds » Ukraine official says Russian missile attack on Zelenskyy’s hometown kills at least 3, wounds dozens

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Ukraine official says at least 3 killed, dozens wounded ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A regional ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A regional governor says at least three people were killed and 25 wounded after missiles hit civilian buildings in an ...
2
Ukraine claims recapture of seven villages in early stages ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian troops ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian troops have retaken seven villages spanning 90 square kilometers (35 square miles) from Russian forces in the past week, ...
3
Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian President ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that counteroffensive and defensive actions are underway against Russian forces, asserting that his top ...
4
Families scramble for food and dry places to sleep ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Alyona Shkrygalova's ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Alyona Shkrygalova's family kept a rubber boat for their daily needs along the broad Dnieper River. The boat was nothing ...
5
Russia shells Ukrainian city inundated by dam collapse after ...
AP Feeds
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- Russian forces ... KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- Russian forces Thursday shelled a southern Ukrainian city inundated by flooding in a catastrophic dam collapse, Ukrainian officials said, forcing ...
6
Flooding from dam break strands hundreds and leaves thousands ...
AP Feeds
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- Authorities rushed ... KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- Authorities rushed to rescue hundreds of people stranded on rooftops and supply drinking water to areas flooded by a collapsed ...
7
Major dam collapses in southern Ukraine, flooding villages as ...
AP Feeds
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- A major ... KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- A major dam in southern Ukraine collapsed Tuesday, flooding villages, endangering crops and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides ...
8
Ukraine trying to end battlefield stalemate in what may ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian forces ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian forces were making a major effort to end a battlefield stalemate and punch through Russian defensive lines in southeast ...
9
Ukraine keeps up pressure following Russian declaration of victory ...
AP Feeds
OUTSIDE BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) -- Watching ... OUTSIDE BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) -- Watching imagery from a drone camera overhead, Ukrainian battalion commander Oleg Shiryaev warned his men in nearby trenches that ...