 10 wounded in Denver mass shooting after the Nuggets win NBA Finals - Albuquerque Journal

10 wounded in Denver mass shooting after the Nuggets win NBA Finals

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

DENVER (AP) — Ten people were wounded in a mass shooting early Tuesday in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win, police said, and a suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. — about 3 1/2 hours after the game — and three of the injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement. The suspect, a man, was one of the seven people who suffered injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time,” police spokesperson Doug Schepman said. “It did occur in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”

The area was taped off and evidence markers were at the scene.

A small crowd was in the area at the time of the shooting, he said, but had “diminished quite a bit at that point.” He said the shooting was in an area where a lot of people might have come out of bars after the game.

Police were interviewing witnesses and Schepman described the ongoing investigation “expansive.”

___

The story has been updated to correct that suspect was one of 10 people shot at scene, according to police.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » 10 wounded in Denver mass shooting after the Nuggets win NBA Finals

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
10 wounded in Denver mass shooting after the Nuggets ...
ABQnews Seeker
DENVER (AP) -- Ten people were ... DENVER (AP) -- Ten people were wounded in a mass shooting early Tuesday in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating ...
2
Crash at Paseo Del Norte eastbound causes delays Tuesday ...
ABQnews Seeker
A crash on Paseo Del Norte ... A crash on Paseo Del Norte eastbound has closed the two left lanes Tuesday morning.
3
Reasons to celebrate Albuquerque area's business picture
ABQnews Seeker
Turns out that Albuquerque and New ... Turns out that Albuquerque and New Mexico have plenty of positives in place to attract new business and new hires.
4
Talk Jobs: When job 'no longer sparks my joy,' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Talk Jobs: When job 'no longer ... Talk Jobs: When job 'no longer sparks my joy,' how to tell my boss
5
Albuquerque barbecue tour: Check out these 9 places, each ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hawaiian-style, Korean-style, Memphis-style and ... vegan? Hawaiian-style, Korean-style, Memphis-style and ... vegan?
6
New Mexico faces big deficit in health benefits fund
ABQnews Seeker
A state fund for employee health ... A state fund for employee health benefits ran up a $119 million deficit. Now the state and local governments are wrestling with the aftermath.
7
Hello 90-degree highs, it's been awhile. Here's a look ...
ABQnews Seeker
Monsoon season officially begins this week ... Monsoon season officially begins this week in New Mexico, but expect more sun than storms.
8
Green chiles into bioplastics? New Mexico students place 4th ...
ABQnews Seeker
While farmers often use sheets of ... While farmers often use sheets of black plastic mulch on their fields that degrade after a year or so, the students designed an alternative ...
9
Rio Rancho woman who went blind, regained sight gains ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sophie Corah's story gained a large ... Sophie Corah's story gained a large social media following, and she was in New York recently recording an episode of the Tamron Hall Show.