Progress made on 10K Fire in Sandia mountains

Low overnight temperatures created good fire-fighting conditions as crews work to contain a fire burning near the top of the Sandia mountains.

The 10K Fire was about 3.5 acres late Monday, according to Cibola National Forest officials. The small blaze is burning west of the 10K Trail and east of the Ellis Trailhead off of NM Highway 536.

It was zero percent contained late Monday, but fire officials said that all forward progress had been stopped. It was first reported Monday afternoon and the cause is unknown, according to the forest service.

“Right now, it’s not posing any threats,” said Arlene Perea, a spokeswoman for the national forest. “Hopefully, by later in the day, they’ll start putting a containment number” on the fire.

Perea said two helicopters are working the fire and planned to make bucket drops on Tuesday.

There are no communities being threatened or evacuations in place. But Forest Service officials said the fire could put the cell towers at the top of the Sandias at risk, as well as Forest Service infrastructure.

Perea said mountain visitors are “strongly encouraged” to stay away from the area, though there is no official closure. Traffic on Highway 536 and access to trailheads could be affected as firefighters work along the road.

Last year, New Mexico’s fire season was one of the worst in state history and blazes led to several deaths. The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burned 341,735 acres, making it the largest in state history. A fire near Ruidoso killed two people and four first responders were killed when their helicopter crashed while fighting a smaller fire in northern New Mexico.