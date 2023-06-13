 United names former MLS assistant Quill as new head coach - Albuquerque Journal

United names former MLS assistant Quill as new head coach

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico United named Eric Quill as its new head coach on Tuesday.

Quill most recently was an an assistant coach for the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer. Prior to that, he led North Texas SC of USL League One to the greatest season in the league’s history. His title-winning 2019 saw North Texas claim a league record 56 points – ten better than the league’s second-best finish, and saw Quill claim Coach of the Year honors.

Quill is on the job immediately — he will be on the sideline for United’s Saturday home game vs. Rio Grand Valley FC.

Quill’s appointment comes 10 days after Zach Prince coached his last game for United a home loss to El Paso on June 3. On that night, Prince announced he was leaving for another coaching opportunity, and on Tuesday, the New York Red Bulls made it official that Prince is joining their staff as an assistant coach under Troy Lesesne, United’s original head coach.

The Journal’s Ken Sickenger is on the scene reporting on the change and will have updates later today here and in Wednesday’s Journal print edition.

 

