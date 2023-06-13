Albuquerque-based X-Bow System’s ‘Bolt Rocket’ flies again

Albuquerque-based rocket motor company X-Bow Systems Inc. conducted the second test launch of its “Bolt Rocket” at White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico on Monday.

X-Bow (pronounced “crossbow’) made improvements to its payload test vehicle since the Bolt Rocket’s first launch last summer, allowing the company to demonstrate the efficacy of its rapid payload recovery system, said company founder and CEO Jason Hundley.

During the launch, the system worked as well, if not better, that anticipated, Hundley told the Journal Tuesday morning.

“We consider this a huge mission success,” Hundley said. “The system worked as planned – even better than we hoped.”

The launch marks another significant milestone for X-Bow, which formed in 2016 to design and build potentially ground-breaking rocket-motor technology, plus a new family of suborbital and orbital launch vehicles, that could immensely speed the frequency of rocket launches while dramatically lowering the costs.

As with last summer’s launch at White Sands, Los Alamos National Laboratory partnered with X-Bow to test the improved payload recovery system on Monday under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Responsive Development Experiment program. That program allows LANL to leverage commercial space flight services to provide scientists and engineers with rapid and cost-effective access to experimental flight test data, said LANL Program Manager Steve Judd.

“The future of flight testing is clearly commercial, and New Mexico is an ideal place for flight testing,” Judd said in a statement. “Our partnership with companies like X-Bow allows us to move faster at much lower cost.”

The company spent six years building its technology before emerging from stealth mode in spring 2022, after raising $27 million in private equity to continue developing and begin testing its launch system.

The company originally created its launch vehicle technology under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with Sandia National Laboratories and the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base.

And this April, it won a new, $60 million Strategic Funding Increase, or STRATFI, award under the U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX program to help finance further development of X-Bow’s proprietary advanced manufacturing technology for rapid production of low-cost rocket motors that operate on solid, rather than liquid, propellant. That contract, which combines government funding with matching dollars from small innovation research grants and from private investment, and will culminate in a series of flight tests.

Apart from X-Bow’s proprietary suite of launch vehicles made to carry payloads into space, X-Bow has created a potentially revolutionary, automated process for making solid-state propellant for rocket motors based on additive manufacturing that reduces production from typically six-to-eight weeks in traditional processes to just two or three days, according to the company. And the entire manufacturing process is enclosed in compact shipping containers that X-Bow calls a “Rocket Factory in a Box.”

Alongside the propellant, the company has built unique rocket motors that are designed to be integrated with the fuel through a simple, snap-in procedure using cartridges that encapsulate the propellant.

The Bolt Rocket launch vehicle itself is designed for flexible construction to accommodate different sizes and capabilities for suborbital and orbital launches, with corresponding alterations in rocket-motor configuration depending on the mission.

The company established a manufacturing research-and-development complex in Socorro at the New Mexico Institute for Mining and Technology’s Energetic Materials Research and Testing Center. It continually conducts rocket motor and propellant testing there as it works to scale up the size of its rocket motors from the 6-inch diameter, 10-to-20 pound motors it’s using now to 32-inch diameter motors for bigger rockets that will fly faster and higher, Hundley said.

“We’ve been working up the test cadence and we’re confident that we won’t see major anomalies when we scale to the 32-inch diameter size,” Hundley said. “Based on our testing, we’re telling customers now it will only require small, incremental changes for our system to rapidly produce very large rocket motors. That represents a paradigm change for the industry.”

Bolt Rocket launches at White Sands allow the company to test all components together as X-Bow progresses toward full commercial rocket production and launch services.

In the latest test this week, the Bolt Rocket – dubbed the XL-2 – was propelled by about 20-to-22 seconds of motor burn, Hundley said.

“We got the vehicle past supersonic speed with the payload vehicle and motor separating at about 30,000 feet,” Hundley told the Journal. “The next XL-3 configuration will achieve low-level hypersonic speeds and reach much higher altitudes.”

The company currently employs nearly 100 people, many of them in Socorro, and at X-Bow headquarters located at a 5,000-square-foot facility in Uptown. It’s now building a commercial rocket motor and propellant manufacturing plant in Texas, but all research, development and launch testing will remain in New Mexico.