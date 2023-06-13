 Prosecutors drop murder charge in Red River shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Prosecutors drop murder charge in Red River shooting

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico State Police patrol Main Street in Red River N.M., on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Three people were killed in a shootout Saturday during the Memorial Day motorcycle rally. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Prosecutors in Taos County have dismissed charges against the lone man facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting at a motorcycle rally in Red River that left three men dead and five injured.

Cosme Ripol, a deputy district attorney with the 8th Judicial District, filed a “nolle prosequi” in the case against Jacob Castillo, 30, on Monday evening. Ripol said in the brief motion that he was dismissing the charges without prejudice because the investigation is ongoing.

Castillo, who police said was member of a New Mexico motorcycle club called the Waterdogs, was part of a group of bikers who got into a fight on the streets of Red River just prior to the shooting.

In a criminal complaint filed in Taos Magistrate Court, an investigator says that Castillo said he was attacked by Damian Breaux, a member of the Bandidos motorcycle club, and then several other Bandidos. The Bandidos were in a feud with the Waterdogs because of a photograph a member of the club took with a member of the Mongols motorcycle club, which is a rival to the Bandidos.

Castillo told police that he returned fire after he was shot at. He was shot in the shoulder, according to court documents.

Breaux, 46, was killed in the shootout. A funeral was held for Breaux in Socorro on Saturday. The event led several bars to close for a short time because of concerns about the number of Bandidos the funeral was going to draw.

Prosecutors in the Eighth Judicial District couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

