Some of APS’ right-sizing efforts will save the district money. Others aren’t so simple.

When it comes to right-sizing Albuquerque Public Schools, the district’s money people say it’s not all about the — well, money.

While operational savings from repurposing one of APS’ elementary schools will reach about $1.5 million, according to a presentation given to school board members Monday, all of APS’ efforts to right-size may not financially look that good on paper.

For example, in the case of two schools which saw their boundaries change to help accommodate middle school students, APS is expected to bleed money in a trade-off for keeping more students in the district.

Still, officials hope it pays off years down the road.

“I think it’s like two different goals,” Chief Financial Officer Rennette Apodaca said. “The second one — the ‘recruit and the retain’ — is going to have, of course, revenue, but also expenses.”

“That’s different from … La Luz, where we closed it, and we were able to have (savings),” Apodaca added.

APS, which at last count had roughly 70,000 students, has seen declining enrollment over the last decade. Still, funding has grown, which in part has led to calls from state legislative analysts for the district to right-size.

“Right-sizing is looking at the district with its current enrollment and projections and trying to make sure that our expenditures match it,” Apodaca said. “We look at it with numbers … but I think it should have a lot of different variables when you look at it.”

Cost-benefit analysis

Under a plan approved by the board in April, APS will save a net $1.5 million from closing La Luz Elementary School, Senior Director of Budget Julianne Hix told board members Monday.

The North Valley school won’t outright shutter. Instead, its students will relocate to nearby MacArthur Elementary School in the coming school year, and APS plans to lease the property to a charter school.

That means APS will keep most of La Luz’s $1.8 million budget in the coming fiscal year.

However, the district shaved off about $300,000 from that total to move almost four full-time equivalent La Luz staff members with students to MacArthur. The rest of the school’s staff, Hix said, will be placed in vacant positions throughout the district that were already in the budget.

Apodaca said the district also aims to save more money in the coming years as it considers repurposing more schools.

Then come the district’s new expenses.

According to the presentation, APS’ expenses will grow by over $200,000 in the coming fiscal year in relation to changes made to the boundaries of Corrales Elementary School and Janet Kahn School of Integrated Arts that set in motion plans to gradually add middle school grades to both schools.

Over the coming years, those changes will significantly drive up costs.

State funds, which generally are linked to enrollment, are projected to put Corrales in the black by fiscal year 2027. But both schools are expected to be in the red on their five-year totals of additional costs that exceed revenues by a combined over-$2.3 million.

Janet Kahn is expected to be in the red the entire time.

Still, Apodaca said she expects the district’s Janet Kahn plan to hemorrhage less money than if the district had done nothing.

“By retaining and perhaps attracting other students to this model, it would help with us losing (that) potential funding, because we’re trying to keep the students at APS,” she said.

As of right now, the district projects total enrollment between both schools to grow by 320 students by fiscal year 2027. They expect to retain a combined 165 middle schoolers in the district.