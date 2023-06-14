 Prosecutors: Firearm testing will determine refiling charges against Alec Baldwin - Albuquerque Journal

Prosecutors: Firearm testing will determine refiling charges against Alec Baldwin

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

An aerial photo shows the movie set of “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe. Prosecutors will decide within 60 days whether to refile charges against actor Alec Baldwin. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Prosecutors will decide within 60 days whether to refile criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin based on additional testing of a firearm involved in a fatal shooting on the set of the “Rust” movie in 2021, according to court records.

Prosecutors in April dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin, who was holding the gun when it discharged.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrisey and Jason Lewis announced their decision to dismiss the felony charge after “new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis,” without providing details.

Prosecutors filed a motion Friday in a related case saying that the gun has been sent to the state’s independent expert for further testing.

“If it is determined that the gun did not malfunction, charges against Mr. Baldwin will proceed,” Morrisey and Lewis wrote in the motion filed in the case of Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the weapons supervisor on the film, who remains charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case.

“The prosecution anticipates making a final charging decision with regard to Mr. Baldwin within the next sixty days,” the motion said.

Baldwin’s attorneys did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

Baldwin was holding the gun while rehearsing a scene for the film when it discharged, fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin has said the gun fired accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger.

Prosecutors filed the motion in response to a May 18 filing by attorneys for Gutierrez Reed asking a judge to dismiss charges against her, in part, because FBI agents damaged the firearm during testing, destroying “key evidence” in the case.

In their response, prosecutors acknowledged that the “sear” of the gun was damaged during testing by the FBI.

The sear is a part of the trigger mechanism that holds back the hammer until the trigger is pulled, causing the gun to discharge.

Charges against Baldwin were dismissed because a possible malfunction of the gun has significant implications in Baldwin’s case, but “not in regard to Gutierrez,” prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors asked 1st Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer to reject the motion to dismiss charges against Gutierrez Reed.

“The gun and broken sear have been sent to the state’s independent expert for further testing,” prosecutors wrote.

The results of that testing will determine whether charges against Baldwin are refiled, it said.

 

