Editorial: State cannabis ads late, skip health risks

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

In a state that prides itself on a robust film industry, the N.M. Cannabis Control Division isn’t the most efficient film producer.

More than a year after dispensaries began recreational marijuana sales, the state agency tasked with regulating cannabis rolled out its first campaign this month to educate people about the responsible consumption of pot.

The CCD says it started working on the campaign last year, but the contract with an Albuquerque-based marketing company was finalized recently — after the state recorded nearly 6 million transactions in the first year of recreational sales and reaped more than $27 million in cannabis excise taxes.

With that much time and money, the state could have made a decent Cheech & Chong sequel.

It might as well have.

The $400,000 “Yes & Know” campaign is built around the phrase “Yes — cannabis is legal. Know — the rules.” Conspicuously absent is “No, thanks. I don’t use pot because I have a high-security/federal job, have to drive for my employment, am pregnant and/or have small children in my home.”

The new campaign suggests users start with low doses and go slow. When the state is getting tax revenue, apparently abstention isn’t an option.

Also absent in the CCD ads is any serious mention of the adverse health affects of marijuana, although the Centers for Disease Control warn about the harmful effects of marijuana on the brain, heart and lungs, the risks of second-hand marijuana smoke, and the pregnancy dangers, including lower birth weights and abnormal neurological development in babies.

The first batch of TV, radio, print, digital and billboard ads simply warns cannabis affects everyone differently and slows down reaction time.

“This campaign opens the conversation for responsible storage and safe cannabis consumption,” says Linda Trujillo, head of the state Regulation and Licensing Department, which oversees the CCD. It’s a conversation that should have opened more than a year ago.

A state cannabis education campaign is desperately needed, especially for parents, drivers and youth. Despite children being taken to the hospital for eating edibles that look like candy, there’s a stark contrast between these initial cannabis ads that appear promotional, and the state’s hard-hitting ENDWI ads that portray people being arrested and guilt-ridden after surviving bloody crashes.

Education is one thing. Promotion another. The CCD needs to heed the CDC’s warnings and err on the side of public health, not profit, if it authorizes another batch of essentially pro-pot ads.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

