UNM football adds linebacker from California junior college; magazine honors nine Lobo players

East Los Angeles College transfer linebacker Kamron Robinson, listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, announced his intention to transfer to New Mexico on Monday via Twitter.

The fifth transfer to announce his commitment to the Lobos, Robinson is the only defensive player to do so since the spring portal window closed in May.

“I want to thank my Mom, all my coaches at ELAC, all the brothers I made in JUCO, my family members and all of my supporters always being on my side and pushing me to be great,” Robinson, 22, wrote in a Twitter post. “I truly appreciate every single coach who’s showed a bit of interest in recruiting me and tried to give me the opportunity to play at the next level.

“But I’m Blessed to announce I will be continuing my athletic and academic career @ The University of New Mexico.”

Robinson had 55 total tackles (27 solo), one sack, six tackles for loss and one interception on his way to first-team All-Conference honors from the Southern California Football Association in 2022. Following his lone listed season at ELAC, he held offers from UNM, Portland State, Arkansas Pine Bluff and Tennessee Tech.

Listed as a Class of 2019 graduate, Robinson attended George Bush High School (Richmond, Texas) and Alief Elsik High School (Houston) before announcing his intentions to play with Fullerton College. He did not register any statistics with Fullerton or elsewhere before his time with ELAC.

New city same goal, this one for you Nani I love you ❤️ #Committed #GoLobos #LLNANI pic.twitter.com/wWNfHYXBPn — Kamron Robinson ⁵ (@kam2times) June 12, 2023

PRESEASON AWARDS: Next time you’re at the store, check the magazine rack for a familiar face.

Or nine.

Phil Steele — he of the Phil Steele College Football Preview — tabbed nine New Mexico players to his preseason Mountain West All-Conference team in the 2023 edition of his annual every-conference, two-pages-for-every-team primer. A summer staple, UNM had seven players named to Steele’s preseason team last year.

Steele named cornerback Donte Martin to his All-Mountain West first team, the only Lobo to garner the honor. Running back Christian Washington and punter Aaron Rodriguez both were named to Steele’s second team while offensive lineman J.C. Davis and safety Tavian Combs made the third team.

Defensive end Tyler Kiehne, safety D’Arco Perkins-McAllister and wide receivers DJ Washington and Luke Wysong rounded out Steele’s list on the fourth team.