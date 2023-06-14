 UNM football adds linebacker from California junior college; magazine honors nine Lobo players - Albuquerque Journal

UNM football adds linebacker from California junior college; magazine honors nine Lobo players

By Sean Reider | Journal Staff Writer

East Los Angeles College transfer linebacker Kamron Robinson, listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, announced his intention to transfer to New Mexico on Monday via Twitter.

The fifth transfer to announce his commitment to the Lobos, Robinson is the only defensive player to do so since the spring portal window closed in May.

“I want to thank my Mom, all my coaches at ELAC, all the brothers I made in JUCO, my family members and all of my supporters always being on my side and pushing me to be great,” Robinson, 22, wrote in a Twitter post. “I truly appreciate every single coach who’s showed a bit of interest in recruiting me and tried to give me the opportunity to play at the next level.

“But I’m Blessed to announce I will be continuing my athletic and academic career @ The University of New Mexico.”

Robinson had 55 total tackles (27 solo), one sack, six tackles for loss and one interception on his way to first-team All-Conference honors from the Southern California Football Association in 2022. Following his lone listed season at ELAC, he held offers from UNM, Portland State, Arkansas Pine Bluff and Tennessee Tech.

Listed as a Class of 2019 graduate, Robinson attended George Bush High School (Richmond, Texas) and Alief Elsik High School (Houston) before announcing his intentions to play with Fullerton College. He did not register any statistics with Fullerton or elsewhere before his time with ELAC.

PRESEASON AWARDS: Next time you’re at the store, check the magazine rack for a familiar face.

Or nine.

Phil Steele — he of the Phil Steele College Football Preview — tabbed nine New Mexico players to his preseason Mountain West All-Conference team in the 2023 edition of his annual every-conference, two-pages-for-every-team primer. A summer staple, UNM had seven players named to Steele’s preseason team last year.

Steele named cornerback Donte Martin to his All-Mountain West first team, the only Lobo to garner the honor. Running back Christian Washington and punter Aaron Rodriguez both were named to Steele’s second team while offensive lineman J.C. Davis and safety Tavian Combs made the third team.

Defensive end Tyler Kiehne, safety D’Arco Perkins-McAllister and wide receivers DJ Washington and Luke Wysong rounded out Steele’s list on the fourth team.

 

Home » From the newspaper » UNM football adds linebacker from California junior college; magazine honors nine Lobo players

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he ...
ABQnews Seeker
MIAMI (AP) -- Donald Trump became ... MIAMI (AP) -- Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a ...
2
UNM football adds linebacker from California junior college; magazine ...
ABQnews Seeker
East Los Angeles College transfer linebacker ... East Los Angeles College transfer linebacker Kamron Robinson, listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, announced his intention to transfer to New Mexico on Monday via ...
3
Prosecutors: Firearm testing will determine refiling charges against Alec ...
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors will decide within 60 days ... Prosecutors will decide within 60 days whether to refile criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin based on results of firearm testing.
4
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets' ...
ABQnews Seeker
DENVER (AP) -- A shooting in ... DENVER (AP) -- A shooting in downtown Denver amid fans celebrating the Nuggets' first NBA championship win was likely sparked by a drug deal ...
5
Some of APS’ right-sizing efforts will save the district ...
ABQnews Seeker
APS expects to see immediate savings ... APS expects to see immediate savings after choosing to repurpose one of its schools earlier this year.
6
Live updates | White House not commenting on Trump ...
ABQnews Seeker
MIAMI (AP) -- Follow along for ... MIAMI (AP) -- Follow along for live updates on former President Donald Trump, who made his first court appearance Tuesday after being indicted on ...
7
Cormac McCarthy, lauded author who lived in New Mexico, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, who ... Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, who penned "The Road, "No Country for Old Men" and "All the Pretty Horses," died Tuesday. He was 89.
8
Prosecutors drop murder charge in Red River shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The prosecutor said in the brief ... The prosecutor said in the brief motion that he was dismissing the charges without prejudice because the investigation is ongoing.
9
Albuquerque-based X-Bow System's 'Bolt Rocket' flies again
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque-based rocket motor company X-Bow Systems ... Albuquerque-based rocket motor company X-Bow Systems Inc. conducted the second test launch of its "Bolt Rocket" at White Sands Missile Range in southern New ...