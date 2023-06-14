Break in Tara Calico cold case? Authorities submit evidence for ‘potential charges’ 35 years after NM woman went missing

LOS LUNAS – The investigation into the strange disappearance of 19-year-old college student Tara Calico included teams of bloodhounds, deputies on horseback and off-road vehicles combing the desert brush off N.M. 47 south of Belen.

A multi-agency task force that included Bernalillo County deputies and Albuquerque police investigators joined the inquiry for a time. The FBI offered a $20,000 reward and Calico’s parents, now deceased, appeared on national TV shows and mailed thousands of flyers seeking information on their daughter.

Nearly 35 years after Calico was last seen riding her pink Huffy bicycle from her home in Rio Communities on Sept. 20, 1988, the Valencia County sheriff called a news conference Tuesday to announce a major development in the case.

“At this time, law enforcement believes there is sufficient evidence to submit this investigation to the District Attorney’s Office for review of potential charges,” said Sheriff Denise Vigil, reading from a prepared statement.

But what happened to Calico wasn’t revealed. No suspects were identified. No details were provided. There’s no telling when or if someone will be arrested. Or if the public will be notified if the case isn’t prosecuted.

“To preserve the integrity of the investigation, we cannot reveal all we have learned,” Vigil said. “Currently, the identities and specifics of the persons of interest are sealed by the court and will remain so until a court orders otherwise.”

Vigil in her statement did say: “Neither Tara nor her bike were ever located.”

What happens next appears to be up to Barbara Romo, the 13th judicial district attorney. She couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.

But Deputy District Attorney Robyn Simms of Valencia County confirmed the office had received the case.

“I can tell you that we’ve been in correspondence with law enforcement in reference to this case and they have just handed off their entire investigatory file to the District Attorney’s Office,” she said. “All of the information is currently sealed. The district attorney is aware it has come in for possible charging and review for consideration as to sufficiency of evidence.”

Simms said prosecutors didn’t ask for the records to be sealed. “It was something that occurred as a law enforcement function because it was still under investigation,” she said.

Simms added, “I’ve been advised that they have concluded their investigation… It is 35 years worth of investigation that we will review for sufficiency of charging and it will be up to the district attorney Barbara Romo to make any further charging decisions.”

Calico, a student at the University of New Mexico-Valencia Campus, was believed to have been listening to music on her Walkman as she rode on a isolated stretch of N.M. 47 for her daily two-hour bicycle ride. Witnesses reported seeing an older model truck with a camper shell following her at the time.

The following year, a frightening photo of a young, dark-haired woman and a young boy inside a van turned up in the parking lot of a Port St. Joe, Florida, convenience store. Their mouths were covered in duct tape and their hands appeared to be bound behind their backs. Experts from the FBI and Scotland Yard disagreed on whether the woman was Calico.

Valencia County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ben Lankasky said Tuesday, “This investigation has moved past just being an investigation and now is a collaborative effort with the DA to move toward charges.”

Asked whether the suspects might be tipped off by the sheriff’s announcement and flee, Lankasky said, “It’s something that was pondered. Obviously, by the fact we did what we did, it didn’t change our minds in regards to this being something that needed to be brought to the attention of the community.”

Vigil in her statement said in the 35 years since Calico went missing the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office enlisted the assistance of the FBI and “together we have leveraged our collective resources to further this investigation. We know there have been numerous theories about what happened to Tara.”

In 2008, then Valencia County Sheriff Rene Rivera told the Valencia County News-Bulletin that he knew the “boys” responsible for Calico’s disappearance.

“We’re just waiting to get a little more evidence,” he was quoted as saying, “her bicycle, her clothing or Tara herself.”

In 2013, a multi-agency task force formed that included Valencia County investigators, New Mexico State Police, Albuquerque Police officers, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies, and the FBI. It disbanded after a year.

The Valencia County News-Bulletin reported that a sealed search warrant relevant to the case was executed at a home in Valencia County in the fall of 2021.

The Rocky Mountain Information Network, a U.S. Justice Department-funded organization, helped provide support for the investigative efforts, said its law enforcement coordinator, Scott Weaver.

Others present at the news conference on Tuesday included FBI agent Daniel Fondse and Jennifer Sullivan, a retired FBI agent who has been a consultant on the case.

“In the coming months,” Vigil told the group, “the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office looks forward to working with prosecutors to obtain justice for Tara and her family.”