Editorial: Expelled students need education, too

With so many school shootings in recent years, it’s not surprising parents are concerned about the safety of their children on campus.

Teise Reiser, executive director of the Student, Parent and Employee Service Center at Albuquerque Public Schools, says safety is the top factor for students opting for different schools.

In response to safety concerns, APS officials are considering a procedural directive that would bar the school district from enrolling any student who’s been expelled from any public or private school in the past 12 months in New Mexico or elsewhere, and students who committed expellable offenses in the past 12 months but weren’t actually expelled.

The threat is real. Since the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, at least 17 guns have been reported or seized on Albuquerque school grounds, seven more than last school year. Expelling a student who brings a gun on campus is absolutely the right thing to do.

But what happens to that student if no other school will enroll him or her? Is there a remote-learning option? Room at a public charter with a mission to serve expelled students? Any follow-up by APS or the Public Education Department?

APS appears to have no plan other than to turn them away, beginning this fall.

We must remember these are children with their adult lives ahead of them. They’ll need a solid education to succeed, not 12 months in the school of hard knocks.

“Of course, we don’t want to leave kids behind,” says APS board member Courtney Jackson. “But maybe … there’s a different place where that child can receive what they need.”

Maybe? APS and/or PED leaders should have more concrete answers. We don’t need more youths acquiring applied degrees in criminality during a year of educational exile.

Expelled students not only deserve some sort of education, however egregious their behavior may have been on a particular day, but society needs them to get an education to be positive members of society. It’s incumbent districts and PED provide options rather than simply turn kids away.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.