Man charged in 2020 killing of bicyclist

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a bicyclist in 2020 in an East Central neighborhood.

Nathaniel Bays, 24, is charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy in the Aug. 21 death of Daniel Collins, 34.

Bays was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center last weekend.

It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Police responded around 2 a.m. to the shooting in the 11600 block of Buena Ventura, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Officers found Collins fatally shot in the road with a bicycle next to him.

Police said a nearby camera captured a white pickup truck drive by Collins when the shooting occurred. Officers pulled over a truck matching the description several days later, finding Bays, two friends and several guns inside.

The friend who owned the truck told police the three friends lived on a property in Moriarty, according to the complaint. The friend said he and Bays were in town the night of Collins’ death.

Police said Bays’ friend told them Collins – who they thought was homeless – asked for a ride and they picked him up with his bicycle. The friend said Bays and Collins got into an argument before Bays shot him once.

The friend told police he and Bays broke the gun into pieces and left them in trash bags at the Moriarty dump, according to the complaint. Bays told police he had drank “20 beers” that night and “was having a difficult time recalling the evening.”

Police said Bays insisted the truck seen at the homicide was not his friends and, when police told them his friend confirmed it was, he “decided to end the interview.”

Authorities searched the Moriarty dump in September 2020 and found a trash bag that contained parts to the gun allegedly used in Collins’ death.

It is unclear in the complaint why Bays wasn’t charged until recently.