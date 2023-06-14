 ABQ BioPark Zoo explains what's next for elephant who tested positive for tuberculosis - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ BioPark Zoo explains what’s next for elephant who tested positive for tuberculosis

By Gillian Barkhurst | Journal Staff Writer

Albert the elephant, who is housed at ABQ BioPark Zoo, recently tested positive for tuberculosis. (Courtesy ABQ BioPark Zoo).

An elephant at the ABQ BioPark Zoo tested positive for tuberculosis, the zoo announced Tuesday.

The Asian bull elephant, Albert, is currently isolated from other elephants and the public as he awaits treatment and is not a threat to visitors, said Dr. Carol Bradford the BioPark veterinarian in charge of his care.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection spread through water droplets in the air, and can be contracted through close contact with an infected person or animal. This specific strain of TB is only passed between primates, people and elephants, and while it’s possible for a zookeeper to catch it, Bradford said it was unlikely.

“TB is not like COVID and the measles, it’s not very easily transmitted from person to person or from elephant to elephant,” Bradford said, “So it’s really not super contagious.”

Nonetheless, as a precaution, zookeepers and veterinarians who need to make close contact with Albert for his ongoing care will wear N95 masks and be routinely tested for TB.

Luckily, veterinarians detected Albert’s TB early. After noticing that Albert had higher than normal blood cell counts, which indicated that his immune system was gearing up to fight some kind of illness, in late March veterinarians decided to test Albert for TB using a method called a trunk wash.

A trunk wash is similar in some ways to a nasal swab test for humans, but adapted for the elephant’s lengthy trunk. Keepers squirt saline solution into the elephant’s trunk through a plastic syringe, then the elephant lifts its trunk to hold the liquid before spraying the saline and mucus into a plastic bag. Elephants routinely undergo these tests.

“Just like in humans, early detection is critical. And that’s exactly what’s happened here for our friend, Albert,” said Stephanie Stowell, BioPark director.

Due to Albert’s prior good health, and early disease detection, Bradford anticipates the elephant to beat TB in 12 to 16 months. At this stage, Albert is also asymptomatic and the only major side effect Bradford anticipates is weight loss due to his treatment.

“We really feel confident that he’ll be cleared of his disease,” Bradford said.

How Albert contracted the disease is still unclear.

There are three possibilities, Bradford said. It’s possible that Albert could have caught TB at age five or younger, before he arrived at the BioPark. He also could have caught it from other elephants at the BioPark, who contracted TB in 2000 and again in 2010, and had an undetectable, and also noncontagious, dormant version with active TB only emerging years later. Or Albert could have caught TB from a zoo employee he came into close contact with. Results that will show the disease’s origin will arrive in coming weeks.

