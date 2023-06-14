 Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed after US inflation cools - Albuquerque Journal

Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed after US inflation cools

By Joe Mcdonald / Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after a cooler reading on U.S. inflation buoyed hopes the Federal Reserve will postpone a possible interest rate hike.

Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney rose while Hong Kong and Seoul declined.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.7% to a 14-month high after government data Tuesday showed U.S. consumer inflation eased to 4% over a year earlier in May from the previous month’s 4.9%. It was less than half last June’s peak of 9.1% but still double the Fed’s 2% target.

That reinforced hopes the Fed will avoid announcing another rate hike when its monthly meeting ends Wednesday. Two Fed board members have said the U.S. central bank should put off another hike while it studies the impact of previous increases.

“The Fed will see this as a window of opportunity to pause,” Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% to 3,241.57 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 1.5% to 33,495.29. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost less than 0.1% to 19,511.86.

The Kospi in South Korea was off 0.7% at 2,619.68 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,159.90.

India’s Sensex opened down 0.1% at 63,071.69. New Zealand declined while Singapore and Bangkok advanced.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 30.08 points Tuesday to 4,369.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to 34,212.12 and the Nasdaq composite rallied 0.8% to 13,573.32.

Traders hope the U.S. economy can avoid a recession even after the Fed raised its benchmark lending rate to a 16-year high to extinguish surging inflation by cooling business activity.

Tuesday’s inflation reading prompted traders to increase bets for the Fed to announce no change to interest rates. That would be the first monthly meeting in more than a year without a rate hike.

Previous rate hikes led to a contraction in manufacturing and three high-profile bank failures.

Nvidia gained 3.9% and was the strongest force pushing up the S&P 500, along with other technology stocks. Tech and other high-growth stocks are seen as some of the biggest beneficiaries if the Fed eases off rate hikes.

Nvidia has gotten an added boost from Wall Street’s enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

On Tuesday, four out of five stocks in the S&P 500 rose.

Raw-material producers and industrial companies had some of the biggest gains amid hopes for a resilient economy. Miner Freeport-McMoRan rose 5.3%.

Many traders expect the Fed to resume raising rates in July even if it holds steady this week.

Zions Bancorp. fell 1.6% after it appeared to cut its forecast for upcoming net interest income in an investor presentation.

Many investors came into this year predicting a recession would hit in the third quarter, which is two weeks away. Yet a resilient job market has propped up economic activity.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 7 cents to $69.49 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.30 on Tuesday to $69.42. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added 16 cents to $74.45 per barrel in London. It gained $2.45 the previous session to $74.29.

The dollar declined to 140.12 yen from Tuesday’s 140.29 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.0790.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed after US inflation cools

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Break in Tara Calico cold case? Authorities submit evidence ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly 35 years after Tara Calico ... Nearly 35 years after Tara Calico was last seen riding her pink Huffy bicycle from her home in Rio Communities, the Valencia County sheriff ...
2
ABQ BioPark Zoo explains what's next for elephant who ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albert, an Asian bull elephant at ... Albert, an Asian bull elephant at ABQ BioPark Zoo, recently tested positive for tuberculosis. Zookeepers are taking some precautions.
3
Albuquerque-based X-Bow System's 'Bolt Rocket' flies again
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque-based rocket motor company X-Bow Systems ... Albuquerque-based rocket motor company X-Bow Systems Inc. conducted the second test launch of its "Bolt Rocket" at White Sands Missile Range in southern New ...
4
Prosecutors: Weapons expert in Alec Baldwin case was hungover ...
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- The weapons ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- The weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer was drinking and smoking marijuana ...
5
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he ...
ABQnews Seeker
MIAMI (AP) -- Donald Trump became ... MIAMI (AP) -- Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a ...
6
Prosecutors drop murder charge in Red River shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The prosecutor said in the brief ... The prosecutor said in the brief motion that he was dismissing the charges without prejudice because the investigation is ongoing.
7
Cormac McCarthy, lauded author who lived in New Mexico, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, who ... Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, who penned "The Road, "No Country for Old Men" and "All the Pretty Horses," died Tuesday. He was 89.
8
Some of APS’ right-sizing efforts will save the district ...
ABQnews Seeker
APS expects to see immediate savings ... APS expects to see immediate savings after choosing to repurpose one of its schools earlier this year.
9
Prosecutors: Firearm testing will determine refiling charges against Alec ...
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors will decide within 60 days ... Prosecutors will decide within 60 days whether to refile criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin based on results of firearm testing.
10
United names former MLS assistant Quill as new head ...
ABQnews Seeker
Eric Quill officially stepped into the ... Eric Quill officially stepped into the fire with New Mexico United on Tuesday. A 45-year-old with an extensive soccer background, Quill was introduced as ...