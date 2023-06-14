 Russian cruise missile strike on southern Ukrainian city of Odesa kills 3, injures 13 - Albuquerque Journal

Russian cruise missile strike on southern Ukrainian city of Odesa kills 3, injures 13

By Jamey Keaten / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight, killing at least three people and injuring more than a dozen others in a strike that damaged homes, a warehouse, shops and cafes downtown, the regional state administration said Wednesday.

The attack launched from the Black Sea involved four Kalibr cruise missiles, three of which were intercepted by air defenses, the regional administration said on Facebook.

Three employees of a food warehouse were killed and seven others injured, and searchers were looking for possible survivors under the rubble, it said. Another six people — guards and residents of a neighboring house — were injured.

Andriy Kovalov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s General Staff, said Russian forces have increased missile and aerial strikes on Ukraine. It comes as Kyiv moves forward with the early stages of a counteroffensive against Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine more than 15 months ago.

In a briefing, he said strikes on the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kirovohrad regions, in addition to the Odesa region, involved Kh-22 cruise missiles, sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles, and Iranian-made Shahed drones. Nine were intercepted.

Kovalov said Ukrainian forces made advances on several fronts of the roughly 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, and fighting was continuing in or near at least two settlements in the eastern Donetsk region. Russia has occupied and controls nearly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense, which has regularly issued updates on the conflict, wrote on Twitter that southern Ukraine “has often been more permissible for Russian air operations” compared with other parts of the front.

Separately, the mayor of the central city of Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, said the death toll from a Russian strike a day earlier that hit an apartment building had risen to 12.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Home » AP Feeds » Russian cruise missile strike on southern Ukrainian city of Odesa kills 3, injures 13

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Russian cruise missile strike on southern Ukrainian city of ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russian forces ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight, killing at least three people and injuring ...
2
Putin threatens to seize more of Ukraine to block ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russian President ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Tuesday that he could order his troops to try to seize more land in Ukraine ...
3
Ukraine claims recapture of seven villages in early stages ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian troops ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian troops have retaken seven villages spanning 90 square kilometers (35 square miles) from Russian forces in the past week, ...
4
Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian President ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that counteroffensive and defensive actions are underway against Russian forces, asserting that his top ...
5
Families scramble for food and dry places to sleep ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Alyona Shkrygalova's ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Alyona Shkrygalova's family kept a rubber boat for their daily needs along the broad Dnieper River. The boat was nothing ...
6
Russia shells Ukrainian city inundated by dam collapse after ...
AP Feeds
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- Russian forces ... KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- Russian forces Thursday shelled a southern Ukrainian city inundated by flooding in a catastrophic dam collapse, Ukrainian officials said, forcing ...
7
Flooding from dam break strands hundreds and leaves thousands ...
AP Feeds
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- Authorities rushed ... KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- Authorities rushed to rescue hundreds of people stranded on rooftops and supply drinking water to areas flooded by a collapsed ...
8
Major dam collapses in southern Ukraine, flooding villages as ...
AP Feeds
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- A major ... KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- A major dam in southern Ukraine collapsed Tuesday, flooding villages, endangering crops and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides ...
9
Ukraine trying to end battlefield stalemate in what may ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian forces ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian forces were making a major effort to end a battlefield stalemate and punch through Russian defensive lines in southeast ...