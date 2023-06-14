 Catch the World Cup at NHCC beginning July 21 - Albuquerque Journal

Catch the World Cup at NHCC beginning July 21

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

United States Mallory Pugh, center, celebrates scoring her sides 2nd goal against Costa Rica during a CONCACAF Womens Championship soccer semifinal match in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)

The journey for the United States Women’s National Soccer Team to defend the FIFA Women’s World Cup begins on July 21.

Team USA will take on Vietnam.

The National Hispanic Cultural Center is teaming up with the city of Albuquerque and New Mexico United to host the four free prime-time watch parties from the scenic NHCC Plaza Mayor, featuring food and beverages from women-owned businesses, live-streamed games on a massive 30-foot screen, and, of course, hundreds of passionate New Mexico fans.

“At the National Hispanic Cultural Center, our focus is on promoting, preserving, and advancing the arts, humanities, and culture of our people,” said Zack Quintero, NHCC Interim executive director. “No discussion of our culture is complete without sharing our passion for fútbol. These games will be a celebration of community and we’re incredibly excited and grateful to bring this together with the help of our own NM United and City of Albuquerque familia.”

According to officials, seating space is limited, so please RSVP at nhccnm.org/events.

There will be four watch parties:

♦ 7 p.m. Friday, July 21 — Team USA begins its quest to defend its 2019 World Cup title against Vietnam.

♦ 8 p.m. Monday, July 24 — Team Colombia – one of five Latin American teams in the tournament – battles South Korea.

♦ 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 — Catch a rematch of the 2019 FIFA World Cup final as Team USA squares off against the Netherlands.

♦ 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27 — Watch Team Argentina attempt to duplicate their success on the men’s side as they battle South Africa.

The 2019 tournament drew in 1.2 billion viewers from around the world.

“Albuquerque is passionate about soccer, as evidenced by the scores of Burqueños of all ages who play the Beautiful Game in parks and on soccer fields across our city,” said Dave Simon, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, which is providing its mobile, 18′ by 24′ big screen to the NHCC for the events. “We’re thrilled to be part of this citywide celebration of the Women’s World Cup. Go, Team USA!”

Before each match, enjoy food from New Mexico women-owned food trucks like Chamoy Bar and Tikka Spice, drinks from local breweries, and much more.

Each night, the NHCC will host a halftime show alongside stories about women leaders from the countries playing.

“New Mexico’s team is excited to take in the beautiful game with you!” said David Wiese-Carl, director of Communications and Fan Experience for New Mexico United. “We’re honored to support the National Hispanic Cultural Center as we cheer on the incredible women from the USA and around the world.”

The NHCC is located at 1701 Fourth St. SW. Coolers will not be permitted, and personal bags must be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC.

