 Worst for child well-being: New Mexico 50th in annual Kids Count report - Albuquerque Journal

Worst for child well-being: New Mexico 50th in annual Kids Count report

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this 2020 photo, a preschooler plays during morning recess in Albuquerque. A constitutional amendment passed in 2022 will boost the funding available to help prepare children for kindergarten. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — A national report on child well-being ranks New Mexico last in the country again — sunk, in part, by deteriorating academic outcomes in reading and math.

But the annual Kids Count report also highlighted some signs of optimism, including fewer children in poverty and a falling teen birth rate.

It was released Tuesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a philanthropic group focused on young people.

The report’s bottomline remained dismal for New Mexico — a No. 50 ranking among states, just behind Louisiana at 49 and Mississippi at 48.

The top-performers were New Hampshire at No. 1, followed by Utah and then Massachusetts.

New Mexico has ranked 49th or 50th every year since 2012, according to New Mexico Voices for Children, an advocacy group that participates in the reporting and has pushed for an expanded child tax credit and other legislative policies.

This year’s ranking took into account the state’s worsening rates of reading and math proficiency among students — an analysis that compared 2019 outcomes to 2022.

But Amber Wallin, executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children, said the state has launched new programs that may take time to show up in the annual report.

The state, she said, dramatically expanded a child care assistance program in mid-2021 — the year much of the data is based on — and voters just last year authorized hefty increases in the funding available for early childhood education and K-12 schools.

“The data show that the state must keep pushing itself to create opportunities for all New Mexico kids to thrive,” Wallin said in a statement, “but we’ve also seen progress in most indicators, and many recent family-focused state policy changes give us strong reasons to expect that we’ll continue to see improvements in the future.”

Some of the long-term trends show substantial progress. The share of children living in poverty, for example, fell 7 percentage points since 2015 — from 31% in that year’s report to 24% in this year’s.

The percentage of kids without health insurance dropped from 10% in the 2012 report to 6% in this year’s report.

Wallin said New Mexico is seeing positive trends, even if its overall ranking doesn’t change because other states are enjoying better outcomes, too.

“If we were strictly comparing New Mexico to itself from a decade ago,” she said, “it’s clear we’ve made remarkable progress.”

The COVID-19 pandemic blunted some of the state’s progress, Wallin said, but she credited New Mexico for expansion of a child tax credit and other policy changes that should make a difference.

Progress on poverty

New Mexico, the report said, made progress in some areas:

— The share of children in living in high-poverty areas fell from 22% to 19%, a figure that reflects 2012-16 data compared with 2017-2021 numbers.

— Children in poverty also ticked down, from 25% in 2019 to 24% in 2021. The improvement came despite the national trend remaining flat in the same time period.

— The rate of teen births per 1,000 population fell from 24 to 19 between 2019 and 2021.

— The share of high school students not graduating on time also improved, as did the percentage of children living in households where the head adult lacks a high school diploma.

Worsening education outcomes

The report also outlines deterioration in a number of areas:

— The percentage of children whose parents lack secure employment climbed from 32% in 2019 to 35% in 2021.

— Fourth graders not proficient at reading grew from 76% to 79% and eighth graders not proficient in math jumped from 79% to 87%, figures that reflect changes between 2019 and 2022.

— Child and teen deaths per 100,000 population increased from 36 in 2019 to 43 in 2021.

— Teens not in school or working inched up from 11% in 2019 to 12% in 2021.

By the numbers

87%: Share of eighth graders not proficient in math last year, an 8 point decline since 2019

19%: Share of children living in high-poverty areas, a 3 point improvement comparing 2012-16 to 2017-21.

44%: Share of children in single-parent families, unchanged between 2019 and 2021.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Worst for child well-being: New Mexico 50th in annual Kids Count report

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Worst for child well-being: New Mexico 50th in annual ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico ranked last again in ... New Mexico ranked last again in child well-being. But the numbers in a new report paint a complex picture.
2
Catch the World Cup at NHCC beginning July 21
ABQnews Seeker
The journey for the United States ... The journey for the United States Women's National Soccer Team to defend the FIFA Women's World Cup begins on July 21. Team USA will ...
3
The weapons expert in the Alec Baldwin case was ...
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- The weapons ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- The weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer was drinking and smoking marijuana ...
4
Ventana Fund award aims to help pandemic recovery in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ventana Fund, a New Mexico Community ... Ventana Fund, a New Mexico Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), was awarded $2,637,484 by the U.S. Department of Treasury to help low- and moderate-income ...
5
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he ...
ABQnews Seeker
MIAMI (AP) -- Donald Trump became ... MIAMI (AP) -- Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a ...
6
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets' ...
ABQnews Seeker
DENVER (AP) -- A shooting in ... DENVER (AP) -- A shooting in downtown Denver amid fans celebrating the Nuggets' first NBA championship win was likely sparked by a drug deal ...
7
ABQ BioPark Zoo explains what's next for elephant who ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albert, an Asian bull elephant at ... Albert, an Asian bull elephant at ABQ BioPark Zoo, recently tested positive for tuberculosis. Zookeepers are taking some precautions.
8
Live updates | Trump: Indictment is 'election interference,' special ...
ABQnews Seeker
MIAMI (AP) -- Follow along for ... MIAMI (AP) -- Follow along for live updates on former President Donald Trump, who made his first court appearance Tuesday after being indicted on ...
9
Break in Tara Calico cold case? Authorities submit evidence ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly 35 years after Tara Calico ... Nearly 35 years after Tara Calico was last seen riding her pink Huffy bicycle from her home in Rio Communities, the Valencia County sheriff ...