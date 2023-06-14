 Longtime Sen. Mark Moores of ABQ to forgo reelection - Albuquerque Journal

Longtime Sen. Mark Moores of ABQ to forgo reelection

By Dan McKay and Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau

Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, center, with Senate Minority Whip Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, left, and Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque, right, questions Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, in 2022 about proposed changes to a panel that reviews harassment complaints. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Sen. Mark Moores, an Albuquerque Republican who has worked across party lines on animal welfare and other legislation, won’t run for reelection next year.

The decision not to seek a fourth term in the Senate — Moores was first elected in 2012 — brings the list of incumbent senators headed for the exits to at least three, and it could lead to a free-for-all in his Republican-leaning Senate district in the Northeast Heights.

In an interview Wednesday, Moores cited family considerations in the decision to forgo a reelection campaign, noting that he and his wife, Lisa, recently had a child.

“I’m 53 years old,” he said. “I’m going to spend every second I can for the rest of my life with my family and my baby.”

He and his wife are partners in a medical pathology laboratory that provided COVID-19 testing.

Moores is one of just two Albuquerque Republicans left in the Legislature — out of roughly 30 seats — after a blue wave in 2018 and 2020 swept other GOP incumbents out of office.

A former University of New Mexico football player, Moores was picked by Republican Party insiders in 2021 as the GOP nominee for an open congressional seat. But he was decisively defeated in a special election that year by Democrat Melanie Stansbury.

At the state Capitol, Moores found success with bipartisan legislation. The Senate has been dominated by Democrats throughout his tenure, making it difficult for Republicans to secure passage of their bills.

“I’m pretty proud, especial being in the minority, that I’ve been able to fight for conservative values but also reach across party lines to get things done,” Moores said.

He successfully sponsored or jointly sponsored bills allowing college athletes to get paid for endorsements, prohibiting coyote-killing contests and the sexual abuse of animals, and creating a redistricting commission that proposed political boundary lines.

Moores hasn’t shied away from criticizing Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration and, at times, sparring with Republican Party leaders.

For instance, he clashed with state GOP Chairman Steve Pearce in 2019 after Pearce criticized bills to legalize recreational cannabis use, including one pushed by Moores and two other Senate Republicans.

Moores, who served as chairman of the Senate minority caucus, said Wednesday that he pushed the Legislature to be more receptive to open primaries and ethics legislation — work he hopes will continue in the future.

At least one Republican — former Bernalillo County Commissioner Michael Wiener — has already announced plans to run in 2024 for the Senate District 21 seat held by Moores, and others could jump into the race in the coming months.

Moore said he expects a robust primary race to succeed him.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Longtime Sen. Mark Moores of ABQ to forgo reelection

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Worst for child well-being: New Mexico 50th in annual ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico ranked last again in ... New Mexico ranked last again in child well-being. But the numbers in a new report paint a complex picture.
2
Longtime Sen. Mark Moores of ABQ to forgo reelection
ABQnews Seeker
Sen. Mark Moores, a longtime Republican ... Sen. Mark Moores, a longtime Republican from Albuquerque, won’t seek reelection next year. He has championed bipartisan legislation on animal welfare and student athletes.
3
Catch the World Cup at NHCC beginning July 21
ABQnews Seeker
The journey for the United States ... The journey for the United States Women's National Soccer Team to defend the FIFA Women's World Cup begins on July 21. Team USA will ...
4
The weapons expert in the Alec Baldwin case was ...
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- The weapons ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- The weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer was drinking and smoking marijuana ...
5
Ventana Fund award aims to help pandemic recovery in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ventana Fund, a New Mexico Community ... Ventana Fund, a New Mexico Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), was awarded $2,637,484 by the U.S. Department of Treasury to help low- and moderate-income ...
6
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he ...
ABQnews Seeker
MIAMI (AP) -- Donald Trump became ... MIAMI (AP) -- Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a ...
7
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets' ...
ABQnews Seeker
DENVER (AP) -- A shooting in ... DENVER (AP) -- A shooting in downtown Denver amid fans celebrating the Nuggets' first NBA championship win was likely sparked by a drug deal ...
8
ABQ BioPark Zoo explains what's next for elephant who ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albert, an Asian bull elephant at ... Albert, an Asian bull elephant at ABQ BioPark Zoo, recently tested positive for tuberculosis. Zookeepers are taking some precautions.
9
Live updates | Trump: Indictment is 'election interference,' special ...
ABQnews Seeker
MIAMI (AP) -- Follow along for ... MIAMI (AP) -- Follow along for live updates on former President Donald Trump, who made his first court appearance Tuesday after being indicted on ...