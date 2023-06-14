Longtime Sen. Mark Moores of ABQ to forgo reelection

SANTA FE — Sen. Mark Moores, an Albuquerque Republican who has worked across party lines on animal welfare and other legislation, won’t run for reelection next year.

The decision not to seek a fourth term in the Senate — Moores was first elected in 2012 — brings the list of incumbent senators headed for the exits to at least three, and it could lead to a free-for-all in his Republican-leaning Senate district in the Northeast Heights.

In an interview Wednesday, Moores cited family considerations in the decision to forgo a reelection campaign, noting that he and his wife, Lisa, recently had a child.

“I’m 53 years old,” he said. “I’m going to spend every second I can for the rest of my life with my family and my baby.”

He and his wife are partners in a medical pathology laboratory that provided COVID-19 testing.

Moores is one of just two Albuquerque Republicans left in the Legislature — out of roughly 30 seats — after a blue wave in 2018 and 2020 swept other GOP incumbents out of office.

A former University of New Mexico football player, Moores was picked by Republican Party insiders in 2021 as the GOP nominee for an open congressional seat. But he was decisively defeated in a special election that year by Democrat Melanie Stansbury.

At the state Capitol, Moores found success with bipartisan legislation. The Senate has been dominated by Democrats throughout his tenure, making it difficult for Republicans to secure passage of their bills.

“I’m pretty proud, especial being in the minority, that I’ve been able to fight for conservative values but also reach across party lines to get things done,” Moores said.

He successfully sponsored or jointly sponsored bills allowing college athletes to get paid for endorsements, prohibiting coyote-killing contests and the sexual abuse of animals, and creating a redistricting commission that proposed political boundary lines.

Moores hasn’t shied away from criticizing Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration and, at times, sparring with Republican Party leaders.

For instance, he clashed with state GOP Chairman Steve Pearce in 2019 after Pearce criticized bills to legalize recreational cannabis use, including one pushed by Moores and two other Senate Republicans.

Moores, who served as chairman of the Senate minority caucus, said Wednesday that he pushed the Legislature to be more receptive to open primaries and ethics legislation — work he hopes will continue in the future.

At least one Republican — former Bernalillo County Commissioner Michael Wiener — has already announced plans to run in 2024 for the Senate District 21 seat held by Moores, and others could jump into the race in the coming months.

Moore said he expects a robust primary race to succeed him.