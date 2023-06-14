 Asha, the lone wolf in northern New Mexico, moved back to Arizona - Albuquerque Journal

Asha, the lone wolf in northern New Mexico, moved back to Arizona

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Female wolf 2755, which wildlife advocates have named Asha, seen here at a wolf management facility outside of Socorro. It was a temporary stay. Asha was released back into the wild last week. (Courtesy Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team)

She walked 500 miles across Arizona and New Mexico deserts in search of a mate, turned her nose up at a potential suitor and is now back on the prowl as a single lady in southeastern Arizona.

An endangered Mexican gray wolf who roamed out of the species’ recovery area to the northern reaches of New Mexico was successfully relocated back to the wild in Arizona last week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Wednesday.

 

Wildlife officials handle female wolf 5427, who was reintroduced back into the wild in southeast Arizona last week. (Courtesy Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team)

 

 

Female wolf 2754 was captured outside of Taos in January after journeying from the Apache National Forest in Arizona into southern New Mexico, across parts of White Sands Missile Range, through the Manzano Mountains, along the outskirts of Albuquerque and back and forth across New Mexico interstates several times. Wildlife officials were able to track her movements because she’s been tagged with a radio collar.

“No one even saw her,” said Brady McGee, the Mexican wolf recovery coordinator for the wildlife service.

After being caught, the lone wolf — wildlife advocates named her Asha — spent months at the Fish and Wildlife Service’s Sevilleta Mexican Wolf Management Facility outside of Socorro. There, she was paired with a captive male in hopes they would mate and the parents and pups could be reintroduced to the wild, McGee said.

There apparently wasn’t any chemistry on the blind date.

“I don’t know” why they didn’t breed, McGee said. “Maybe they weren’t together long enough. They seemed to get along fine.”

Sally Paez, the staff attorney for New Mexico Wild, said wildlife advocates would have like to have seen Asha been allowed to keep roaming. Advocacy organizations have two pending federal lawsuits challenging some of the rules and policies that set Interstate 40 as a barrier for the wolf experimental population area, she said.

Asha’s journey may help support wolf advocates’ position that the predators should be allowed to roam free in northern New Mexico or possibly southern Colorado, Paez said.

“We’re pleased that she’s been released back into the wild, though we would have liked to have seen her allowed to kind of continue roaming free in the first instance,” she said. “But we are glad to see her back out in the wild doing her natural wolf thing.”

The wildlife service provided a short video of Asha being released back into the wild. Someone opens the door to her kennel and in a flash her white and gray coat disappears into the forest.

The decision to capture wolf 2754 in January was consistent with policies outlined in the wolf’s recovery permit, according to the wildlife service. Interstate 40 is the northern boundary limit of the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area, which was established in 2015, McGee said. Collared wolves have only roamed north of the interstate a handful of times since then so she wouldn’t have found a mate, he said.

A map showing how far female wolf 2754, or Asha for wildlife advocates, traveled in search of a mate this winter. The blue markings show the path she took from eastern Arizona to northern New Mexico. (Courtesy Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team)

There are not many of Mexican gray wolves left — McGee said there are 350 in captivity and about 240 in the wild.

Males weigh about 60 to 70 pounds and females weigh 50 to 60 pounds. So that makes lobos about half the size of the northern gray wolves, sometimes called timber wolves, he said.

Asha was probably born in April or May of last year, and in December was the same size as other adult Mexican gray wolves. She dispersed from the pack in search of a mate, which is typical wolf behavior, McGee said.

She won’t return to her original pack. And McGee said existing packs are not likely to let her in.

“We have a bunch of males that are wandering around alone,” McGee said. “And I suspect that it won’t be long before she finds a male to join up with and then they establish their own territory in their own area and form a pack.”

 

 

