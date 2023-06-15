APD applauded for reform progress, but groups caution against complacency

The Department of Justice and Independent Monitor mostly applauded the Albuquerque Police Department’s progress — while cautioning against complacency in the home stretch — in the latest hearing on its federally-mandated reform efforts.

Judge James Browning oversaw a June 6 hearing where major players gave updates and insight into what APD has done, and has left to do, to reach full compliance with the Court Approved Settlement Agreement, known as CASA.

The hearing came weeks after the monitor’s 17th quarterly report found APD had reached 92% “operational compliance,” which tracks whether officers are following policies and being corrected when they don’t. That’s 12% higher than the 16th report and by far the highest benchmark reached by the department.

APD has also reached 100% secondary compliance, which concerns officer training.

Independent Monitor James Ginger — who a few years ago said APD was on the brink of “catastrophic failure” during a rough patch — called the department’s gains “remarkable.”

“The progress that we’ve seen of late is true progress. It’s not window dressing, it’s not I say ‘we’ll do it’ and it doesn’t happen,” he said during the hearing. “Things are changing at APD and that’s reflected by those compliance findings.”

Ginger said it was also a “major milestone” that the Internal Affairs Force Division, a focus of much of his past criticisms, could soon be working without the oversight of an independent contractor.

Alexander Uballez, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico, said despite the department’s “apparent numerical proximity” to full compliance, its sustained efforts post-CASA will be critical.

“Most of all, I know that no compliance percentage will convince us that this decade long journey has been a success if use of force is unabated,” he said, noting his “cautious optimism” at the significant drops in APD’s use of force over the past three years.

“Now, this is not a ‘mission accomplished’ banner. But this is great evidence… that, despite the rocky road that we have traveled to get here, there is hard evidence that APD and the City of Albuquerque is back at the table willingly and with a full heart,” Uballez said.

Last year’s shootings

The specter of last year’s record high 18 police shootings hung over the proceedings.

Peter Cubra, an attorney representing the McClendon subclass, said the sheer number of shootings — several which involved those in crises — showed “we haven’t made a dent in the culture of aggression that was identified in 2014.”

“There’s nobody here but me, who’s saying, ‘you know, we are really far from compliance with the law and compliance with this consent decree,'” Cubra said, all but throwing up his hands. “… I just have to say, I think it’s time for me to stop coming because I can’t take this anymore.”

The impassioned plea in the hearing’s waning hours appeared to make Browning call much of the previous praise into question, if only briefly.

Those who responded to Cubra’s criticisms or separately addressed the rash of shootings — two of which were found out of policy and led to an officer being fired — noted that APD’s use of force, in general, had dropped significantly and the department had updated training, policies and processes after a review of the shootings.

“The city is by no means throwing in the towel or doing a victory lap,” Taylor Rahn, an attorney on contract with the city, said. “We know that there is work that is left to be done and we remain committed to reform both inside and outside the scope of the court approved settlement agreement.”

Progress praised

Throughout the hearing members of the monitoring team and DOJ praised the improvements APD made in investigating use of force, officer training and its ability to monitor itself in many areas, as well as to the city for diverting of thousands of calls involving those in crisis to the Albuquerque Community Safety department.

Some problems remain, like destabilized civilian oversight, force cases still being misclassified and issues within the Force Review Board’s operations.

The CASA was signed by the city in 2014 after the DOJ determined APD officers displayed a pattern of excessive force. The department’s compliance gains in recent years came after a chaotic stretch in 2020 and 2021 when APD backslid in reforms.

The tide began to turn after departmental and leadership changes at APD, according to the monitor’s report, along with the involvement of an external group called the External Force Investigation Team, or EFIT, brought in to clear a case backlog and train IAFD investigators on how to conduct quality and timely investigations.

Where APD stands

Paul Killebrew, deputy chief over the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, said the department had reached compliance in 215 of the 238 paragraphs of the CASA.

“That is a significant achievement and the city and APD are to be commended for their hard work on this,” Killebrew said. “It is possible, if all current efforts remain on track, that Albuquerque will reach full compliance with the consent decree during this calendar year.”

Rahn, the attorney contracted by the city, said APD had achieved compliance with 30 new paragraphs in the most recent quarter. In response to questions from Browning, she said recent amendments made to the CASA accounted for only 2% of the 12% compliance gained.

Rahn said a third of the CASA, or 80 paragraphs, is now being self-monitored by APD, meaning the department is tracking its own compliance in those areas.

She said another 50 paragraphs are eligible for self-assessment, which has to be signed off on by the DOJ.

Killebrew said the DOJ is in talks with the city to terminate those paragraphs of the CASA that have been in sustained compliance and self-monitoring for two years. He said APD would have to sustain full compliance in all paragraphs for two years before the consent decree would be fulfilled.

Killebrew estimated that could happen as early as 2026.

What’s left

APD remains out of compliance in 23 paragraphs of the CASA.

Of those, 11 involve civilian oversight, eight involve use of force investigations, three involve the early intervention system — which collects data on individual officers’ use of force — and one involves discipline.

Stephen Rickman, with the monitoring team, said compliance with civilian oversight has been marred by lack of leadership and low staffing at the Civilian Police Oversight Agency, which led to a trickle-down effect of large caseloads and untimely investigations of complaints.

He said a new ordinance passed by the Albuquerque city council in January should help gain compliance in the long run, fixing flaws in the initial ordinance and clearing up confusion on board members’ roles.

Rickman said to gain compliance in those 11 paragraphs the CPOA will need to get fully staffed, revise the training curriculum and put in place an audit process for the cases the board had investigated.

Jared Hager, DOJ trial attorney, said APD’s remaining compliance in use of force relies on clearing a case backlog, improvements in the Force Review Board’s operations and IAFD operating without the oversight of EFIT.

Phil Coyne, with the monitor’s team, said the FRB, another previous sore spot, still showed some deficiencies with engagement, sparse documentation of meetings and misclassifying use of force in the last monitoring period.

Despite those lingering issues, Coyne said there have been a lot of improvement in the FRB but he cautioned against complacency — as he said the FRB sets the tone of reforms and “has a cascading effect of intent through” APD.

Hager said IAFD is closer to operating on its own with eight investigators having graduated from EFIT’s supervision, although two of those have since left IAFD.

He said five more are on the cusp of graduating and, once all investigators are graduated, EFIT can devote those supervisors to clearing the case backlog.

Killibrew said APD’s early intervention system, which he called a “frustrating, massive” technology project, is finally operational. He said to gain compliance the department will need to prove that supervisors are using the database “appropriately in their day-to-day supervision.”

Killibrew said the monitor’s team also identified three cases of a sampling where discipline was not handed out in a timely manner, keeping APD out of compliance in one paragraph.

He noted, “Those timeliness issues we expect to be resolved going forward, because the operations of internal affairs are vastly improved.”

An advocate’s plea

Toward the end of the five-hour hearing, Cubra took the stand and reenacted the moments police shot and killed Jesus Crosby and Keshawn Thomas.

Cubra questioned how the former was a “justifiable” shooting, saying it made another controversial police shooting “look clean.” He called the latter a “calculated killing.”

In Crosby’s case, an Internal Affairs detective, his supervisor, the CPOA’s director and EFIT contractors all disagreed that the shooting was in policy.

APD’s chain of command heard those concerns but ultimately ruled it in policy. A review by APD leadership identified several shortcomings in the officers’ actions leading up to both shootings.

Cubra said the CASA cannot solve police “making mistakes in a panic” but that it was “flat wrong” for APD to determine the shootings as in policy.

He also asked Judge Browning to reject recent amendments made to the CASA, some of which concerned police interactions with those in crisis.

“Everybody here is singing Kumbaya and saying ‘we’re going to have a declaration that we’re good enough in a year and then we’ll leave the police department to oversee itself,'” Cubra said. “So when these people are gone, when the Justice Department is gone, and when the monitor and his team, they’re all gone, who’s going to protect people like Jesus?”

The moment seemed to catch Browning off guard.

The judge turned his attention to Killebrew, with the DOJ, asking “Do you ever in your job, either here in Albuquerque or elsewhere, feel like all the boxes are being checked but the result is not much change in the community or the police department?”

Killebrew said he had felt that way in the past with APD, where compliance was “begrudging.” Killebrew said he believed the decrease in use of force incident and APD’s increasing compliance with the CASA hinted that things were changing.

“When we see incidents like the ones that Mr. Cubra discussed, we ask ourselves, have we seen a change to those systems? Have we eliminated the pattern or practice? Right now, we’re not moving to terminate this consent decree, So I don’t have an answer to that question.” Killebrew said. “But that is the overarching goal… It’s a difficult picture. I’m not saying this is an easy decision for any of us to make. And I’m grateful to Mr. Cubra for reminding us the moral force of this litigation, which is to stop having police officers violate people’s rights. That’s what we’re here for.”

