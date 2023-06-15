Sports Speak Up! On the wild Canadian Open finish, and Alex Bregman

NICK TAYLOR was celebrating one of the great moments in golf history after draining a remarkable 72-foot putt and becoming the first Canadian to win his country’s golf championship in 69 years. Then in less than a minute, his accomplishment was upstaged by a security guard mistakenly tackling and body-slamming to the ground fellow countryman Adam Hadwin, who had approached Taylor to celebrate by spraying him with champagne. But the takedown was perfectly executed. Perhaps Danny Gonzales could show a replay to his players, as Lobo football fans haven’t seen a tackle like that since the Brian Urlacher days.

— ABQ Linkster

NO GREATER FAN of New Mexico athletes was there than my father, other than my Uncle Lawrence, both Lobo basketball season ticket holders in their day. With great respect to all athletes with state ties, I am an unabashed fan of Alex Bregman, a NM native who took advantage of every God-given gift, and other opportunities, where so many others didn’t. And I have an official MLB jersey bearing his name. My dad would have been proud.

— Granny V