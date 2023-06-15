 Local golf notes: Prep stars are among NM qualifiers for Junior PGA Championship - Albuquerque Journal

Local golf notes: Prep stars are among NM qualifiers for Junior PGA Championship

By ABQJournal News Staff

Belen’s Rylee Salome, foreground, is shown at the 2023 Class 4A state golf championships at Santa Ana Golf Club on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. She won the local Junior PGA qualifier earlier that concluded Tuesday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Grady Cox of Rio Communities and Vari Mariscal of Deming qualified for the upcoming boys Junior PGA Championship in Hot Springs, Arkansas, with their performances at the qualifier held Monday-Tuesday at UNM Championship Course.

Rylee Salome of Los Lunas and Olivia Zamarripa were the two girls’ qualifiers from the event. (Results can be found here.)

Cox, who shot 73 on Monday and entered Tuesday’s second round one stroke behind Skyler Woods, went 4-under during a five-hole stretch on the front line on his way to a 68.

The rising senior at Belen High qualifies for the Junior PGAs for the second consecutive year.

Mariscal, the state 4A champion from Deming this past spring — edging out Cox by a stroke — shot 34 on the front side Tuesday en route to a 73. He will play for New Mexico State in the fall.

The girls competition offered little drama for first place, given Salome’s six-stroke margin of victory.

The rising junior at Belen High is the reigning Sun Country Amateur Golf Association (SCAGA) player of the year and adds Sun Country Junior PGA champ to an already impressive résumé.

The tension was for second place and the other qualifying spot. It ultimately went to Zamarripa, a rising senior at the Golf Performance Center Academy in Connecticut, whose sister Sophia plays for the University of New Mexico women’s team.

The next Junior Event will be the U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier at UNM Championship Course this Thursday.

Holes in one

  •  Jayme Elias, Tanoan CC Acoma No. 5, 118 yards, 8-iron
  • Leslie Gaztambide, Los Altos GC No. 15, 184 yards, 5-iron
Home » From the newspaper » Local golf notes: Prep stars are among NM qualifiers for Junior PGA Championship

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
There just might be some howling
Featured Sports
Some things are worth the wait. ... Some things are worth the wait. ...
2
Local golf: This is what makes Puerto del Sol ...
ABQnews Seeker
Go back to the 1960s. Los ... Go back to the 1960s. Los Altos' executive nine-hole course was fitted with a set of lights to accommodate night play. Around the end ...
3
Local golf notes: Prep stars are among NM qualifiers ...
Featured Sports
Grady Cox of Rio Communities and ... Grady Cox of Rio Communities and Vari Mariscal of Deming have qualified for the upcoming boys Junior PGA Championship in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Rylee ...
4
Sports Speak Up! On the wild Canadian Open finish, ...
Featured Sports
NICK TAYLOR was celebrating one of ... NICK TAYLOR was celebrating one of the great moments in golf history after draining a remarkable 72-foot putt and becoming the first Canadian to ...
5
UNM football adds linebacker from California junior college; magazine ...
ABQnews Seeker
East Los Angeles College transfer linebacker ... East Los Angeles College transfer linebacker Kamron Robinson, listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, announced his intention to transfer to New Mexico on Monday via ...
6
United names former MLS assistant Quill as new head ...
ABQnews Seeker
Eric Quill officially stepped into the ... Eric Quill officially stepped into the fire with New Mexico United on Tuesday. A 45-year-old with an extensive soccer background, Quill was introduced as ...
7
Lobos wrap up NCAA track and field meet with ...
ABQnews Seeker
(NCAA championship track and field results) ... (NCAA championship track and field results) AUSTIN, Texas – Twelve New Mexico athletes earned a total of 15 USTFCCCA All-America honors over the weekend at ...
8
For this Isotope slugger, Mondays are for the fish
ABQnews Seeker
Aaron Schunk spends six days a ... Aaron Schunk spends six days a week locked into his professional baseball career. His escape is one day a week going fishing.
9
United falls to Tampa Bay in interim coach Hemmi's ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico United came out firing ... New Mexico United came out firing in its first match under interim coach Masaki Hemmi on Saturday night. The opposing team was a bit ...