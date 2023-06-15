Local golf notes: Prep stars are among NM qualifiers for Junior PGA Championship

Grady Cox of Rio Communities and Vari Mariscal of Deming qualified for the upcoming boys Junior PGA Championship in Hot Springs, Arkansas, with their performances at the qualifier held Monday-Tuesday at UNM Championship Course.

Rylee Salome of Los Lunas and Olivia Zamarripa were the two girls’ qualifiers from the event. (Results can be found here.)

Cox, who shot 73 on Monday and entered Tuesday’s second round one stroke behind Skyler Woods, went 4-under during a five-hole stretch on the front line on his way to a 68.

The rising senior at Belen High qualifies for the Junior PGAs for the second consecutive year.

Mariscal, the state 4A champion from Deming this past spring — edging out Cox by a stroke — shot 34 on the front side Tuesday en route to a 73. He will play for New Mexico State in the fall.

The girls competition offered little drama for first place, given Salome’s six-stroke margin of victory.

The rising junior at Belen High is the reigning Sun Country Amateur Golf Association (SCAGA) player of the year and adds Sun Country Junior PGA champ to an already impressive résumé.

The tension was for second place and the other qualifying spot. It ultimately went to Zamarripa, a rising senior at the Golf Performance Center Academy in Connecticut, whose sister Sophia plays for the University of New Mexico women’s team.

The next Junior Event will be the U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier at UNM Championship Course this Thursday.

