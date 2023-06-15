Local golf: This is what makes Puerto del Sol the place to be after sundown

Jerome Montoya, 13, hits golf balls at the Puerto del Sol driving range in Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Sam Hughes hits golf balls at the Puerto del Sol driving range in Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Tuscany Rose Johnston, 7, swings at golf balls at the Puerto del Sol driving range in Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Sam Hughes prepares to hit off the tee at the Puerto del Sol driving range in Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Lights shine on the Puerto del Sol driving range on Tuesday night. (Chancey Bush/Journal) People make use of the Puerto del Sol driving range on Tuesday night. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Sam Hughes hits golf balls at the Puerto del Sol driving range in Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 7 Next

It’s 8:29 on a cool Tuesday evening and Puerto del Sol is almost out of balls. A taco truck – taco trailer? – whirs outside the pro shop. It’s almost out of food too, shuttering its windows maybe 30 minutes later.

That’ll happen. Mark McFall counted about 60 or so people all hitting balls at the same time. Every conceivable swing, every possible shot flying into the night.

All under the same lights.

“It’s just kind of like a perfect storm,” McFall, Puerto del Sol’s general manager, said. “Perfect weather, golf, tacos.”

Go back to the 1960s. Los Altos’ executive nine-hole course was fitted with a set of lights to accommodate night play. Around the end of the 1970s, those lights found a new home at Puerto for a nighttime driving range.

So, a city golf tradition was born. There have been tweaks; for instance, the taco truck is a new feature. In 2022, the gas bulbs of the past were replaced by more powerful LED lights. Even the range’s singularity is long gone, Balloon Fiesta Park with a night range of its own by the early 2000s and Topgolf opening its doors in 2021.

But Puerto’s appeal remains. On a night like Tuesday, it isn’t hard to see.

“It’s a hidden gem,” Jerome Montoya Sr. said.

In McFall’s time at Puerto, the night range has always been a staple. COVID-19 only made it bigger. As golf settled into a “pickleball-like” boom — Puerto saw 2,201 more rounds played in May and June of 2020 than 2019, with interest increasing beyond — the range grew in popularity in its own right.

“If you look, you’ll see the serious golfers and the people that don’t know which end of the stick to hit the ball with,” McFall said. “We rent clubs for $1 in the pro shop. You don’t even have to have golf clubs to come here.

“I’m just hoping to continue making an environment where you don’t feel like you have to know anything about golf to come here and at least, you know, enjoy the atmosphere.”

Mateo Boucher, 18, is as much a product of that boom as any. He said he picked up golf right at the beginning of COVID and in his perch as a Puerto employee, Boucher saw everything up close.

Nights like Tuesday he takes his shoes and socks off to hit on the cool grass. He admires the crisp ball flights, sharper in the LEDs than the old gas bulbs.

“City golf courses are important, because (they) grow the game,” Boucher mused. “And the more people that use them, the more funding gets put to them.

“There’s not a whole lot of them here, so people should come to them and play golf and grow the game here.”

Francisco Archuleta, 44, hits high draws in a sea of slices. Ahead of a tournament this weekend at Sandia Golf Club, he’s focused on iron play and weight transfer more than anything else. Staying down, not standing up, throughout the swing.

“You get good lies, you get good turf interaction,” he said of the grass. “I mean, I have a corporate membership at Topgolf, play there all the time, but you gotta hit off the ground to get a feel for what’s going on.”

For his part, McFall understands the appeal. Not too long ago, he’d get off work or an internship at one course, hop in his car and hit the range at Puerto as the evening faded to black. The next night, he’d do the same. And the same.

And so on and so forth …

“I would look at my watch at like, 8:30 p.m.,and tell my brother, ‘hey, if we’re there in half-an-hour, we can still hit balls for 45 minutes or an hour.’ And that was the extent of the decision-making and planning,” McFall laughed. “We just showed up.”

As did the Montoyas. Jerome Montoya Jr., 13, takes long, deep driver cuts, awash in the LED glow. Montoya Sr., 45, stands behind him and watches, beaming almost as bright as the lights overhead.

“He begs me to come every night,” he said. “To come out here and hack, man. You know what I mean? It’s a good, family-fun environment. I tell my friends like, ‘you gotta come and try it’ you know? We’ve brought friends of ours, my daughter and my sons that have never played golf and we bring them out here. They’re like, ‘this is amazing!'”

Then and there, the appeal becomes simple.

“Anything I can do to bond with this guy,” Montoya Sr. said, gesturing ahead with a smile. “You know what I mean?”