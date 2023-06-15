 Past, present Lobo golfers are in U.S. Open field - Albuquerque Journal

Past, present Lobo golfers are in U.S. Open field

By Sean Reider | Journal Staff Writer

University of New Mexico golfer Bastien Amat, shown in action from last September, is in the U.S. Open field. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Some things are worth the wait.

Case in point: UNM golfer Bastien Amat flipped the switch to the tune of 10 strokes in the final round of U.S. Open qualifying with a 6-under-par 65, but finished one stroke out of a playoff. Then, finding out he’d be the first alternate out of the Tacoma qualifier, he went down to California unsure of whether or not he’d actually be playing at Los Angeles Country Club.

As he recounted in an interview on Monday with The Opening Drive (610 AM), he got a “random” text from USGA player services on Saturday and gave them a call.

The message? He is in.

Amat makes his major debut on Thursday at the U.S. Open, hosted by LACC. The first current Lobo to play in the U.S. Open since 2004, Amat will play with Kyle Mueller and Jordan Gumberg for the first two rounds, teeing off on Thursday at 9:57 a.m.

Former Lobo Spencer Levin — currently playing on the Korn Ferry Tour — was the last then-UNM golfer to play in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. Levin finished tied for 13th at Shinnecock, taking home the tournament’s low amateur honors.

Amat won’t be the only Lobo, current or former, at LACC. Victor Perez, who golfed at UNM from 2011-15 and currently plays on the DP World Tour, is set to make his fourth straight U.S. Open appearance as one of the top 60 players in off OWGR points.

Victor Perez of France, a former University of New Mexico golfer, is shown during the final round of Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. He is on the field for the U.S. Open that begins on Thursday. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Perez won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on the DP World Tour by a stroke in January and tied for 12th at the PGA Championship last month. And as Amat mentioned on an interview with The Opening Drive (620 AM) on Monday, he managed to get in a practice round with the other Lobo in the field, too.

NBC is set to broadcast the first two rounds of the U.S. Open on it’s associated affiliates, live on Peacock from 7:40-11 a.m., USA from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and NBC from 6-9 p.m. Select holes will be livestreamed on USOpen.com.

