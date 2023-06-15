Border Patrol: Smuggled migrants found in fake FedEx vans

Turns out this wasn’t a job for FedEx.

Officials announced Wednesday that U.S. Border Patrol agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers recently intercepted fake FedEx delivery vans in west El Paso that had illegally carried migrants across the border.

Agents were on the lookout for the purple and orange logo after getting a credible tip of a smuggling scheme using cloned FedEx vans, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

After stopping three suspicious vehicles — two of which were made to look like FedEx vans — agents found 26 migrants hidden inside the trucks Friday evening. Four smugglers were arrested, the release said.

The smuggled migrants were from Mexico and Guatemala, according to Border Patrol. All of them were in good health and processed accordingly.

The smugglers — two people from the U.S. and two from Mexico — were charged in connection with the scheme, according to the Border Patrol. Their names were not released.

“El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents continue to successfully disrupt smuggling schemes and the illegal operations of the Transnational Criminal Organizations,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Scott Good said in a statement. “I am grateful for our law enforcement partnerships at the state, local and federal levels. This alliance is successfully disrupting dangerous criminal organizations, their leadership, and their human smuggling schemes.”

The scheme was just the latest in what has become a daily occurrence: Border Patrol agents encountering large numbers of migrants seeking entry into the U.S.

Agents with the El Paso Sector have encountered 307,000 migrants and also found 203 stash houses holding 2,871 migrants who had illegally entered the U.S.

