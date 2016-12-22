.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Tobias Rene always wants to give back.

The Native New Mexican is donating a unique charity gift this year — a raffle for a private New Year’s Eve house party.

And proceeds from the raffle will benefit Cancer Aid Resource & Education, a nonprofit organization offering services and support for individuals going through cancer. CARE helps patients and families with non medical needs while in active treatment for their cancer, such as gas cards, food, rent utilities and lodging to name a few.

“I’m so honored to give of my time this holiday season to benefit a great cause,” said Tobias Rene. “CARE is a great organization that offers much needed support to people going through cancer. I have personally had family and friends endure cancer, so this cause is definitely important to me.”

Raffle tickets are $1, and can be purchased on the campaign raffle tobiasrene.com/nye-raffle. The raffle closes at 2 p.m. mountain on Christmas Day, December 25, 2016. The drawing will take place at 3 p.m. Christmas Day.

Rene has sold more than one million albums and digital downloads in the last decade. And he recently jump started his music career and is working on new music.

The winner of the private New Year’s Eve event will be announced after the winner has been notified.

The private New Year’s Eve show will take place in the winner’s home (in accordance with noise ordinances) from 10 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31.