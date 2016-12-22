Gildan NM Bowl: Warm feelings

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The story linked to here , from Kelly Lyell of the Coloradoan, promises that fans attending Thursday night’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise can expect to see their breath as well as a football game.

This underscores just how kind the weather gods have been to the Gildan New Mexico Bowl over the years.

An online search of New Mexico Bowl weather shows that:

Only once in the game’s history (2007, New Mexico over Nevada, 23-0) has there been a high temperature lower than 4o degrees (37).

Only twice (2013, Colorado State over Washington State, 48-45) and this year (New Mexico over UTSA, 23-20) has there been an average wind speed over 10 miles per hour: 11 mph in 2013, 17 mph (gusting to 34) this year.

Only three times (2012, Arizona over Nevada, 49-48), 2013 and this year was there measurable precipitation on game day. None of the three games was affected.

Advertisement Continue reading

This may come as a surprise to those who shivered in the wind at University Stadium last Saturday, but that day’s high temperature (52) equaled the all-time best. The 2008 game (Colorado State 40, Fresno State 35) also saw a high of 52.

It helps, of course, that the New Mexico Bowl always has been played in the afternoon. The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, matching Colorado State against Idaho, is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. — for TV purposes, of courae.

As the sun sets behind the west stands at Albertsons Stadium, temperatures are expected to drop into the teens. And by halftime, the fans’ faces might be as blue as the turf.