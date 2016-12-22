Man’s conviction in baby’s death upheld

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE, N.M. — The state attorney general says a man convicted in the 2010 death of his newborn daughter will remain locked up after losing a legal appeal.

Jadrian Lucero of Grants was convicted of child abuse resulting in death after an autopsy revealed his daughter, who was less than two months old, had died of extreme brain injuries while in his care. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Lucero appealed his conviction on grounds that the jury received improper instructions and that the court had abused its discretion when it declined to schedule an evidentiary hearing on Lucero’s motion for a new trial. The New Mexico Supreme Court upheld the conviction on Thursday.