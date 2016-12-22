Hit-and-run driver in funeral hurts motorcycle officer

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer has been hurt when his motorcycle was struck by a car that had been part of the funeral procession he was escorting.

Authorities say the driver of the car that hit him got out, apologized to the fallen officer and then fled. Police say the collision late Thursday morning occurred when the motorist apparently pulled out of the procession and hit the officer who was driving parallel to it.

The driver now could face felony charges.

The officer, who was working the assignment off-duty, is hospitalized in stable condition. He’s been on the force for 27 years.