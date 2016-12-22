‘Everything falls in place’: Kenyan runner finds a home in Santa Fe

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE, N.M. — Aliphine Chepkerker Tuliamuk thought her move to Santa Fe would be a temporary stay to boost her training.

Instead, it’s turned into home.

“Santa Fe has become my home now,” she said. “When I am there, everything falls in place. The higher elevation, rolly terrain, and never-ending dirt trails are a perfect combination for good training, then going to the sea level for races.”

Tuliamuk, who ran for Iowa State and Wichita State and is originally from the small village of Chepkram, Kenya, moved here in 2013.

“My summer move was supposed to be temporary but once I got there, I loved training with the (Harambee) group. I bought into their training philosophy and then fell in love with the city,” she said. “I liked running on the never-ending dirt trails, the beautiful yet unique adobe houses, the beautiful mountain terrain, which resembles my home village, though a bit dry, and the weather which was so much cooler and less windy when compared to the Midwest one.”

Her training regimen in Santa Fe with the Harambee project has been so successful that she recently was named the USA Track & Field long-distance runner of the year. Among her training partners is 2015 Boston Marathon winner Caroline Rotich.

“Earning USAT&F distance runner of the year award is very special and means the world to me because I am a new U.S. citizen and it’s the least I can do to show my pride to my new home after failing to make the summer Olympics team,” Tuliamuk said. “This nation has done so many good things for me, like enabling me to get a college education through athletic scholarship, and I want to show my appreciation by doing well in national championships, as well as representation in international competitions, including the Olympic Games.”

While her year started out well, it was not without its pitfalls.

“This by far has been my best season,” Tuliamuk said. “I knew that it was going to be a good one after running the Bloomsday (in Spokane, Wash.). My fitness was at a different level than usual, workouts were fast and smooth. Going into the outdoor Olympic trials, I was really sure that I had a spot on the team. Unfortunately, the race didn’t go as I had hoped.”

That disappointment led to a rough stretch.

“In that moment and the weeks that followed, I had doubts about my ability and how the rest of the season was going to play out,” Tuliamuk said. “Fortunately, after turning my attention to the USAT&F road circuit, and (having) a few good races under my belt, things went back to normal.”

Tuliamuk then won the 25-kilometer national championship in Grand Rapids, Mich., in May and the 20K national championship in New Haven, Conn., in September, but it was her runner-up finish at the New York 10-K Mini in June that she considered her biggest achievement of the season.

“Winning both 20K and 25K championships definitely assured me that it was going to be an amazingly special season,” she said. “But I think that my memorable win was my second place finish at the NY Mini 10K because of the depth of talent invited. There had been 17 runners who had already made the 2016 Rio Olympic team from different countries.”

It was also a celebration of her recent milestone of becoming a U.S. citizen.

“This was also the first race that I was draped in the beautiful flag of USA, something I had been looking forward to so badly,” Tuliamuk said. “It was definitely the icing on the cake.”

Now she has set her sights even higher for the future.

“I want to be the best runner that I know I can be, when compared to all the world-class athletes, especially in the marathon, and to be able to represent the U.S. in the next Olympics and a few other world championships,” Tuliamuk said.

“The ultimate victory for me would be winning a few world major marathons, especially those organized by our great country of USA,” she added. “These races are lucrative and winning one of them will mean that one is a great athlete who is at a much higher level of running than others, and that’s who I would like to be some day.”