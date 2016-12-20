School board: Somebody’s gotta do it

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE, N.M. — hank goodness Kate Noble, city government’s former economic development director, wants to serve on the Santa Fe school board.

Noble, herself a product of Santa Fe public schools and with a son in the system, is the only candidate to file for the board’s District 3 position, which is being vacated by Susan Duncan. Noble says she was inspired to run and try to make a difference after being brought to tears by Donald Trump’s win in the presidential election.

So there’s already at least one positive for Santa Fe from the Trump victory: without Noble stepping up, there may have been just blank spaces on the ballot for the District 3 seat in the February school elections.

In the other board position up for a vote in 2017, incumbent Lorraine Price also faces no opposition; her candidate filing amounts to signing up for a second four-year term in District 5.

With such a lack of interest, the community is lucky to have two good candidates come forward. Price has long been part of the Santa Fe education community, and Noble, a Columbia University grad now with a business-promoting tech startup in Santa Fe, promises to bring a fresh perspective to the board.

It’s too bad, though, that the leadership of the Santa Fe schools – which are making progress, but with lots and lots of ground for improvement, the statistics show – seems like such a low priority within Santa Fe’s political tribes.

So good luck and holiday blessings to Price and Noble, and the three other members of the school board whose seats aren’t on the 2017 ballot, as they take on what is an important, time-consuming and often thankless job.