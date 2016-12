ABQ area Christmas Closings

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Christmas schedule for government offices and services. Christmas is Sunday.

ALBUQUERQUE PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

Winter break Dec. 19-Jan. 2. Classes resume Jan. 4.

RIO RANCHO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Winter break Dec. 19-30. Classes resume Jan. 3.

CITY, COUNTY, STATE AND FEDERAL OFFICES: Closed Monday.

CONGRESSIONAL OFFICES: Closed Monday.

Federal, state District and Metro COURTS: Closed Monday. Metro Court closing at noon Friday.

POSTAL SERVICE: No collection or delivery on Monday, offices closed.

NM WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS: Closed Monday.

ALBUQUERQUE ANIMAL WELFARE: Eastside and West Side shelters closed on Sunday and Monday, except for the intake desk and reclaims. Credit cards not accepted for reclaims on that day. Lucky Paws adoption center located in Coronado Center closing early at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sunday but open Monday, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

GARBAGE: No interruption in service. Regular service on Monday.

ABQ RIDE: Modified Saturday schedule. No service on Sunday. Regular weekday schedule on Monday. More info at www.cabq.gov/transit/bus-routes-and-schedules/holiday-service.

RAIL RUNNER EXPRESS: Normal Saturday schedule, no service on Sunday. Monday service will on a Sunday schedule.

NEW MEXICO VETERANS’ MEMORIAL: Closed Sunday.

CITY LIBRARIES: Closing at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

CITY COMMUNITY CENTERS: Closed Saturday through Monday.

COUNTY COMMUNITY CENTERS: Closed Friday through Monday.

ALBUQUERQUE BIOPARK: Rio Grande zoo, aquarium and botanic garden: No train service on Saturday. Closed Sunday. River of Lights closed Saturday and Sunday. Open Monday.

ALBUQUERQUE MUSEUM: Closed Sunday and Monday.

ANDERSON-ABRUZZO ALBUQUERQUE INTERNATIONAL BALLOON MUSEUM: Closed Sunday and Monday.

EXPLORA: Closing at 2 p.m., Saturday. Closed Sunday.

INDIAN PUEBLO CULTURAL CENTER: Open 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, closed Sunday. Shumakolowa Native Arts: Open 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday. Closed Sunday. Pueblo Harvest Cafe: Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday. Closed Sunday.

NATIONAL HISPANIC CULTURAL CENTER: Closed Sunday.

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF NUCLEAR SCIENCE AND HISTORY: Closed Sunday.

NEW MEXICO MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY AND SCIENCE: Closed Sunday.

PETROGLYPH NATIONAL MONUMENT: Closed Sunday.

RIO GRANDE NATURE CENTER: Closed Sunday.