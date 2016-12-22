Questions for Neal, a little love for Davie

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Bob Davie found himself surrounded. Folks had tumbled away from the cold bleachers and onto the University Stadium field half-covered in mid-December light.

The wind had begun a day earlier, and while it had not relented, it had waned a touch. But a thawing of another sort was also taking place.

Davie’s Lobo football program had just held off UT San Antonio in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl. It was not a signature win that comes after beating a highly ranked team. It was not even of the stature of the victory UNM had at Boise State a bit more than a year ago.

Still, there was a significance in what had played out Saturday in front of 29,688 fans. It had given the Lobos a nine-win season, an occasion as uncommon in these parts as a Christmas Day snowstorm.

“There was an energy in that stadium,” Davie would later say.

There was also a rare display of public admiration for the football program and, it seemed, for Davie himself.

Fans approached him, his players and his assistants, and told them how much they appreciated their work. The coaches and players told the fans how much they valued them.

“I know it made a difference to somebody,” Davie said of the game and the season.

Davie, not the cuddliest of guys, suddenly was getting a little love.

Meanwhile, across the street, where Craig Neal conducts his business, a cold shoulder had formed. Neal was preparing his team for a yawn of a basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff – a game UNM would win by 40 points, but was beside the point.

Neal, in his fourth season in charge of the program Lobo fans hold most dear, has come under intense scrutiny – his popularity decreasing as Davie’s rises. His first team really belonged to Steve Alford, the common rote goes. His second year was marked by inexperience and injuries. His third edition was about integrating new talent.

But this season brought the expectations that many UNM basketball teams have carried since Bob King ignited a flame in the roaring ’60s – contend for a conference title, vie for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Yet, on the eve of MWC play, the Lobos stand 7-5, having lost three of their last five.

While almost no one expected them to beat 18th-ranked Arizona on Tuesday, only the most dedicated of haters were predicting a 31-point embarrassment. Arizona obviously has dominated the series (84-42), but many of the previous encounters were competitive, even heated. There was more heat at University Stadium on Saturday than in the arena in Tucson on Tuesday.

“We’ve got to do some soul-searching,” Neal said in the aftermath.

The optimistic refrain now is that the MWC season rekindles hope. The first couple of games – Wednesday at home against Fresno State and New Year’s Day at San Diego State – will offer a hint.

Still, winning a mediocre league likely won’t bring any more respect than the football team has gotten even with the recent uptick in wins. Unsightly losses to New Mexico State and Rutgers tainted the progress of UNM’s program. The fans stumbled over each other climbing off the bandwagon.

But while some fans are returning to the fold, the Lobos did not quit on Davie. They did not quit on themselves.

“I’ve been honored to play for this program,” senior linebacker Dakota Cox said.

Will Neal’s Lobos leave this season with a similar refrain? Will an identity emerge, and will it include a toughness to block the noise in the meantime?

Will Neal learn what it is to be a successful head coach, or is he doomed with being tagged “a good assistant?”

How many times can he admit to being at fault before athletic director Paul Krebs (or the new UNM president) believes him?

Did UNM make enough TV football money to buy out Neal?

Does Benicio del Toro have a role for the basketball coach in his new movie – perhaps as an aging motorcycle-driving rebel who takes a lonely spin into a sunset?

Does the future have in it a public embrace for Craig Neal, or is this the beginning of a long goodbye?