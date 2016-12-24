Vote on Israel could spur further action or trouble for UN

By Edith M. Lederer, Bradley Klapper and Josef Federman / Associated Press
Saturday, December 24th, 2016 at 12:30am

UNITED NATIONS — The U.S. green light that allowed the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem could spur moves toward new terms to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But it also poses dangers for the United Nations with the incoming Trump administration and may harden Israel’s attitude toward concessions.

The Obama administration’s decision to abstain and allow the U.N.’s most powerful body to approve a long-sought resolution calling Israeli settlements “a flagrant violation under international law” was a sharp rebuke to a longstanding ally and a striking rupture with past U.S. vetoes.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump tweeted after the vote, “As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th” — when Trump takes office.

Advertisement

Continue reading

Subscribe to the Journal for only $12.
TOP |