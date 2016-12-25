.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

DALLAS — A Dallas man has been arrested on capital murder charges after authorities found him covered in blood in the parking lot of an Oklahoma prison.

Dallas police say 32-year-old Jeshur Robinson was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of his father, 61-year-old Glen Williams. Robinson was found on state prison property in McAlester, Oklahoma, sitting in his father’s truck with a bloody knife, wounds to his hand and blood on his clothes and the truck.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dallas police found Williams at about 10 a.m. Saturday at his home, dead from apparent stab wounds. Police say Williams’ truck was missing, his pocket was turned out and there were signs of a fight.

Officials say Robinson drove himself to the state prison in Williams’ truck. As he was being treated for a hand wound, he tried to hide a knife by throwing it into an ambulance, according to the affidavit.

Advertisement Continue reading

Robinson told Oklahoma officers that he had been in a fight about 10 p.m. Friday night. Police found methamphetamines and arrested him.

Officers found Williams’ checkbook and credit cards in the truck.

Robinson was being held at the Pittsburg County jail in McAlester, Oklahoma on Sunday on $1 million bond. A Pittsburg County sheriff’s office employee said no attorney information was listed in his records.