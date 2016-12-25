Sports Speak Up! Fire Neal, keep Neal

— Tommy
WE ALL NEED to calm down and see what the rest of the season brings. Krebs gave Davie 5 years and though we all had our doubts it worked. Neal deserves the same 5 years and maybe it will work out also. With the three big men coming next year, two of them 4 star recruits, it could be a turnaround. Give the man time to do his job.
— 40 year season ticketholder, nervous but still loyal
THE WRONG man (Frank) is leaving. It should be Kreb $$$.
— MHD
NM FOOTBALL HATERS. If one deserving NM athlete that Davie screwed over because the kid was from New Mexico is mentioned on sports speak up that kid and his family will be bashed by all you anti NM athlete haters. There is easily 10 to 12 deserving d-1 football players in NM every year and there is a reason the outsiders only get 16,000 fans on senior night.
— Mo not an attorney
CONGRATS TO THE Lobos football team especially the seniors who committed to Bob Davie’s vision of a winning program four years ago! He built the program brick-by-brick. They were bowl eligible two seasons in a row and won one for Louie the Lobo.
— Larry the Vol
THE NFL ISN’T making u watch the Cowboys games, change the channel. Second, all u haters can’t change the channel u guys watch hoping to see Dallas lose, the NFL knows that, and combined with America’s Team fans the NFL gets the ratings and the Cowboys get $$. It’s a business. Keep on hating and watching (we kno u will).
— America’s Team Fan (native New Mexican)
COLORADO STATE is opening a new $200 million football stadium next fall — and Idaho just put 61 points on them in CSU’s bowl game loss? That will negate any recruiting advantage they might have had over UNM and their soon-to-be 57 year old University Stadium, which for its age, is in excellent condition. Here’s hoping for a 3rd consecutive trip for UNM to the Gildan New Mexico Bowl in 2017. All New Mexicans are on-board, aren’t they?
— Lobo Statistician
