Sports Speak Up! Fire Neal, keep Neal

I AM SORRY, Coach Neal has got to go. He’s had more than enough time to build a Champion and has failed. Excuse after excuse gets to be old news anymore. He can’t teach effort is a bunch of baloney. A good coach damn sure teaches effort or gets rid of those that don’t want to learn no matter who they are. The talent on this year’s roster should be winning game after game or doing a better job in losing. Come on man, what’s the problem?

— Tommy

WE ALL NEED to calm down and see what the rest of the season brings. Krebs gave Davie 5 years and though we all had our doubts it worked. Neal deserves the same 5 years and maybe it will work out also. With the three big men coming next year, two of them 4 star recruits, it could be a turnaround. Give the man time to do his job.

— 40 year season ticketholder, nervous but still loyal

THE WRONG man (Frank) is leaving. It should be Kreb $$$.

— MHD

NM FOOTBALL HATERS. If one deserving NM athlete that Davie screwed over because the kid was from New Mexico is mentioned on sports speak up that kid and his family will be bashed by all you anti NM athlete haters. There is easily 10 to 12 deserving d-1 football players in NM every year and there is a reason the outsiders only get 16,000 fans on senior night.

— Mo not an attorney

CONGRATS TO THE Lobos football team especially the seniors who committed to Bob Davie’s vision of a winning program four years ago! He built the program brick-by-brick. They were bowl eligible two seasons in a row and won one for Louie the Lobo.

— Larry the Vol

THE NFL ISN’T making u watch the Cowboys games, change the channel. Second, all u haters can’t change the channel u guys watch hoping to see Dallas lose, the NFL knows that, and combined with America’s Team fans the NFL gets the ratings and the Cowboys get $$. It’s a business. Keep on hating and watching (we kno u will).

— America’s Team Fan (native New Mexican)

COLORADO STATE is opening a new $200 million football stadium next fall — and Idaho just put 61 points on them in CSU’s bowl game loss? That will negate any recruiting advantage they might have had over UNM and their soon-to-be 57 year old University Stadium, which for its age, is in excellent condition. Here’s hoping for a 3rd consecutive trip for UNM to the Gildan New Mexico Bowl in 2017. All New Mexicans are on-board, aren’t they?

— Lobo Statistician