ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A residential fire damaged about 60 percent of a home and sent two elderly residens to the hospital, the Albuquerque Fire Department reported Monday.

Firefighters responded to a single story residential dwelling fire at 4:34 a.m. at 10104 Paseo del Norte NW.

An elderly couple were transported to University of New Mexico Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The patients were considered non critical, fire officials said.

About 60 percent of the 1,700 square foot home was damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.