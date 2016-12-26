Woman fatally stabbed near Colorado State Capitol

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DENVER — A woman was fatally stabbed Sunday near the state capitol building.

Denver police spokesman Sonny Jackson says the woman was waiting for a friend at about 2 a.m. Sunday when a man attacked her. She died at the scene, which is about three blocks east of the capitol.

Officers say the suspect then attacked the victim’s friend before turning the knife on himself. Both suffered critical injuries. Jackson says the suspect is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police have not released the names of those involved and have not said if they’ve determined a motive.