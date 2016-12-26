DPS: Officer-involved shooting shuts down I-17

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says there was an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 17 on Monday evening that has shut the freeway down.

DPS says no officers were hurt in the shooting but said it had no more information to provide.

The Phoenix Fire Department said two men were in serious condition with what appear to be gunshot wounds following the incident at I-17 and Thomas.

No further information was available.